If you’ve been pleasantly surprised by how addictive The Bondsman is, you’re not alone. This gripping action-horror series on Amazon Prime Video has become very popular thanks to its unique blend of supernatural elements and raw storytelling. At the heart of the show is the compelling character Hub Halloran, who is portrayed by Kevin Bacon. He’s a backwoods bounty hunter granted a second chance at life, love and a nearly forgotten musical career. However, this unexpected resurrection comes with a twist: his former profession now entangles him in a demonic underworld as he’s thrown into the ultimate new frontier – the afterlife.

Where Is ‘The Bondsman’ Set?

The Bondsman boasts an impressive cast which includes Jennifer Nettles as Hub’s wife, Maryanne; Beth Grant as his mother, Kitty Halloran; Damon Herriman as bar owner Lucky Callahan; Maxwell Jenkins as Hub’s son, Cade; and Jolene Purdy as the supernatural advisor, Midge. Their performances have left viewers eager to delve deeper into the series’ origins and filming locations.

Bacon’s latest role finds him in a fictional town named Landry, which is located in Georgia. To get a better sense of the setting, you can stream all episodes of The Bondsman season one exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Should you find yourself called toward a world where you can find a new layer of mystery and excitement around every corner, you might want to book a trip to Georgia this spring to enjoy the filming locations first-hand.

Atlanta, Georgia

(Lance Asper/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The city was mainly used as a backdrop for The Bondsman, creating a realistic Georgian atmosphere. Fans may not notice Atlanta’s big landmarks or attractions on-screen, but that is because the setting is supposed to be more rustic.

Best Time to Visit: The best times to visit Atlanta are during the months of spring or fall. In both March-May and September-October, you’ll find smaller crowds, mild weather and lower prices.

Transportation Options: There are a few different options to get around while visiting Atlanta. Ride share platforms are the most popular for tourists. There is also the MARTA (both bus and rail lines), e-bikes/scooters, shuttles and some taxis. It is important to note that aside from some central areas, the city is not the most pedestrian-friendly place.

In alignment with the southern roots of The Bondsman‘s narrative, production crews made excellent use of Georgia’s natural beauty to tell their story. While the action-packed plot is central to the new arrival’s success, its setting plays an equally pivotal role in enhance the gritty and immersive atmosphere. While exact filming sites within the city remain unknown, it’s obvious that showrunners wanted to capture the peach state in all its glory.

As a bustling metro area, Atlanta offers a blend of modern attractions and historic sites. Exploring its streets allows fans to trace the footsteps of their favorite characters while experiencing the vibrant culture and cinematic history of the area. As film buffs know, ATL is a very popular filming destination for other shows and movies, indicating a near-constant celebrity presence in the city. While the blood pumping scenes in The Bondsman may be hard to recreate, fans can have plenty of fun during their visit.

Things to Do: Some of the most iconic experiences in Atlanta include the massive Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola and Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park.

Where to Eat: To grab a good southern plate of food during your trip, check out Atlanta Breakfast Club, STK Steakhouse or Mary Mac’s Tea Room.

Where to Stay: Since Atlanta is centrally located, there are plenty of accommodation options that are near all the action. Two popular options include the Hyatt Regency Atlanta and REVERB Downtown Atlanta.

Coweta County, Georgia

(Amber Malquist/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Fans may recognize the rolling hills, abandoned buildings and lush forests of Georgia’s Coweta County in The Bondsman. Many background and nature scenes were shot in the area.

Best Time to Visit: For the hottest and sunniest weather, travelers can visit Coweta County in the summer. Although the area keeps it lowkey, enjoying a barbecue or the pool is ideal between July-August (but expect some powerful sun).

Transportation Options: Due to the general ambiance and size of towns in Coweta County, there is not much public transportation for visitors to rely on. Instead, ride share or renting a car are popular options.

Much of the filming for The Bondsman was done in Coweta County, however, specific locations were kept lowkey and ambiguous. This may be due to the producers wanting to keep things under wraps for possible future seasons. Overall, Coweta County is a quaint and charming west-central area in Georgia that is known for its nature and serene ambiance. In comparison to Atlanta, it definitely has a different vibe. The county is technically within the Atlanta metro area but travelers should know it is much more suburban and rugged.

Filming for the show was primarily done sporadically in Grantville, Senoia and Sharpsburg which are all pretty close together. Senoia, as many may know, is popular for having been the filming location for The Walking Dead (an unparalleled zombie show based in the American south). Coweta County also has a great rustic appeal, which matches that of the fictional town Landry. There are plenty of abandoned areas out in the countryside which served as the perfect backdrop for Hub’s supernatural adventures.

Things to Do: Find some western garb at the shopping center Ashley Park, visit nature areas like Carl Miller Park or take a The Walking Dead tour during your stay.

Where to Eat: The Fried Tomato Buffet, The Cellar and Redneck Gourmet are some local staples for delicious food and great service.

Where to Stay: There are many charming and rustic stays in Coweta County including The Inn at Serenbe and Historic Banning Mills.