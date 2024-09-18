If you haven’t started building your autumn bucket list yet, a trip to the Pacific Northwest is the perfect starting point – especially if you grew up in the Disney Channel era. The scenic state of Oregon is a must-visit for anyone embracing spooky season this year. The Halloweentown filming location is at its best in October – outside City Hall in St. Helens, you’ll find the giant jack-o-lantern like in the 1998 movie to help set the festive mood and spark some childhood nostalgia.

Kimberly J. Brown played Marnie in Halloweentown; the young girl learns she’s a witch with magic abilities while eavesdropping on her mom (Judith Hoag) and grandmother (Debbie Reynolds). The latter can only visit her family in the mortal world on All Hallow’s Eve. After uncovering her powers, Marnie can’t resist sneaking back to the monster-filled realm behind Aggie, little siblings in tow, for an adventure none of them will forget.

Disney Film Franchise Is a Fall Favorite for All Ages

As Screen Rant notes, the 1998 family flick doesn’t specify a mortal setting, but what we see of the Piper family’s residence has a PNW vibe. The small town of Scappose, Oregon is the Halloweentown filming location that served as their neighborhood; a different area – St Helens – was used for Aggie’s house on the other side along with exterior shots of Hallowentown.

Interestingly, the three movies that followed in the Disney franchise didn’t return to Oregon for production. 2001’s Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge was filmed in beautiful British Columbia, Canada. When Halloweentown High began shooting a few years later, they headed to Salt Lake City, Utah, where 2006’s Return to Halloweentown and High School Musical were also filmed.

St. Helens, Oregon

(Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Adventures around Halloweentown, meeting Benny the cab driver.

Best Time to Visit: In the fall, so you can get the full Spirit of Halloweentown experience!

Transportation Options: You can reach St. Helens from Portland via bus, train or car.

St Helens is a 45-minute drive from Portland, boasting views of the Columbia River and Mt. Hood. Besides the picture-perfect nature all around, in fall the town transforms into the Spirit of Halloweentown. At 275 Strand Street, visitors will find the aforementioned giant jack-o-lantern, as well as a signpost marking the inter-realm bus stop that Aggie comes and goes through.

The now-closed Nob Hill Riverview Bed & Breakfast was used for exterior shots of the matriarch’s home, while the Halloweentown filming location used for interiors is a nearby Eastmoreland farmhouse that sold for $1.37M in 2018, as per The Oregonian.

Things to Do: Take a ride to the Sand Island Marine Park where you can camp or enjoy a picnic lunch. More locally, you can pick up new threads at Top Notch Thrift Store.

Where to Eat: The area offers a wide variety of options, including El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant, Sunshine Plaza and Roy Thai.

Where to Stay: Estancia Serenova is a five-star camping site for the outdoors enthusiast, and the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn is a top-rated best seller.