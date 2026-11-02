Remember that travel bucket list you made at the beginning of the year? Well, it’s now the 11th month on the calendar, which means you have less than 60 days to fulfill your heart’s desires. Sure, a monkey wrench was thrown into your plans with higher flight prices, but not all is lost. You can still make an affordable trip happen and find a good flight deal this November.

November is a great time to travel. It’s technically still part of shoulder season in many destinations, so you can expect cheaper flights and accommodations before the busy holiday travel season kicks up at the end of the year.

Whether you’re looking for a quick Caribbean getaway or a cozy autumn European vibe, here are five destinations you can reach for less than $700 round-trip.

San Juan, Puerto Rico For Less Than $300 Round-Trip

San Juan is in transition in November, which benefits travelers looking for an affordable Caribbean vacation. November is a sweet spot because it’s the tail end of hurricane season and sits right before the busy holiday season. It’s a great time to catch deals on flights and accommodations as the holiday season kicks off in San Juan.

Top things to do this November include exploring the colorful cobblestone streets of Old San Juan, visiting Castillo San Felipe del Morro and Castillo San Cristobal, and taking in the beautiful sunsets while cruising in San Juan Bay. Halfway through the month, the city comes to life with festive lights, wreaths, and traditional holiday displays as the island kicks off the Christmas season.

Round-trip flights from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Durham, Cleveland, Houston, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, and Dallas are under $300 on Skyscanner. San Juan is a great city for a quick group getaway because more than a dozen cities fly here for an affordable price. Philadelphia is the cheapest option. Use November 9-12 on Google Flights for a round-trip ticket under $100.

Remember, U.S. citizens do not need a passport to visit Puerto Rico.

Nassau, The Bahamas For Less Than $400 Round-Trip

Like San Juan, Nassau is also transitioning out of its rainy season as hurricane season ends. Most people see Nassau from a cruise ship or the back of a jitney, but it offers so much more. Plan a historical walking tour to see the architecture up close. Nassau is full of colorful buildings and street art that people often overlook. Visitors can eat like a local and experience Bahamian food culture by heading to Arawak Cay to eat cracked conch, fried snapper, and conch salad. Nassau is also a great launching point for visiting other underrated islands in The Bahamas, including Cat Island, Andros Island, and Eleuthera.

Skyscanner has round-trip flights from Fort Lauderdale, New York City, Tampa, Durham, Atlanta, Austin, Orlando, and Los Angeles for under $400. The list of affordable departure cities doesn’t end here. But, as no surprise (thanks to proximity), Miami is the cheapest and fastest option. On Google Flights, use November 16-20 for a round-trip flight under $300.

Medellin, Colombia For Less Than $500 Round-Trip

Visiting Medellin in November offers a calmer and more budget-friendly experience in the city of Eternal Spring. November is the tail end of Medellin’s second rainy season, so prepare for light showers as you explore the city.

Like San Juan, Medellin comes to life for the holiday season. Near the end of the month, one of the most anticipated events is the Alumbrados Switch-On. It’s the official opening ceremony for the city’s massive and iconic Christmas lights festival. The “switch-on” refers to the citywide event where everyone turns on their lights at once.

On the rainier days, head to Museo de Antioquia, the city’s main art museum. Another favorite is Parque Explora, an interactive science museum, a planetarium, and an educational aquarium focused on conservation and animal welfare.

Travelers leaving from Boston, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, New York City, Durham, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Tampa, Austin, and Chicago can find round-trip flights for less than $500 on Skyscanner. Miami travelers will find the cheapest options. Use November 13-17 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket under $400.

St George’s, Grenada For Less Than $700 Round-Trip

Grenada has so much to offer. Known as the “Spice Isle of the Caribbean,” the island is a natural wonder. Its reputation comes from the rich, fertile volcanic soil and warm tropical climate, which have made it one of the world’s largest producers of aromatic spices. Nutmeg and cinnamon are primarily what Grenada is known for. Guided spice tours let you learn more about the island’s spice history.

Beyond the spices, Grenada is also known for its lush rainforests and golden beaches. Head to Grand Anse Beach, a crown jewel in Grenada, to enjoy the soft sand and calm waters. If you don’t mind a hike, trekking up Grand Etang National Park & Lake are worth the adventure and photos.

According to Skyscanner, round-trip flights from New York City, Boston, Chicago, and Dallas are under $600. Travelers leaving Miami have the cheapest options. Use November 30 to December 4 as your travel dates in Google Flights for a round-trip ticket under $600.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands For Less Than $700 Round-Trip

Amsterdam in November offers a cozy autumn atmosphere and, most importantly, fewer crowds. Even with cooler temperatures, the enchanting city keeps its charm. Glowing art installations begin popping up throughout the city, illuminating the canals and public spaces.

November is also a celebration for art. Museum Night (Museumnacht) features dozens of museums opening their doors late into the night with special music, drinks, and performances. The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam is also happening, giving you a chance to choose from hundreds of documentary films across the city.

This November, Portland, Oregon, Denver, Nashville, Chicago, Orlando, Miami, New York City, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., are all departure cities that will get you to Amsterdam for less than $700 round-trip, according to Skyscanner. The cheapest options leave Boston. Use Google Flights to book November 29 through December 8 for a round-trip ticket under $500.

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