Fall used to be the season when a hotel room in Boston or New Orleans got cheaper once the summer crowds went home. Expedia’s Fall Travel Outlook found the opposite this year across the 10 U.S. destinations travelers searched most for fall, including both cities alongside New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Nashville, with lodging averaging 20% more than in summer and airfare running 2% higher. Weekend travelers account for a share of that demand: 60% of U.S. adults surveyed for Airbnb’s 2026 fall travel report said they planned a getaway this fall, after the company’s booking data showed more weekend trips in fall 2025 than in any other season.

Higher up the market, the luxury travel network Virtuoso reported fall 2026 bookings up 59% from last year, and its pacing data suggests September could outsell August. Anyone budgeting around the idea that autumn costs less is planning against a calendar that airlines and hotels have already redrawn.

Fall Travel Demand Is Pushing Shoulder Season Prices Up

Bookings to Europe through Virtuoso climbed 49% this fall even as hotel rates rose more than 7%, lifting the network’s overall fall sales by 64%. Misty Belles, its vice president of global public relations, told reporters in Las Vegas that “shoulder season is now peak season.” Speaking at Virtuoso Travel Week, she cautioned that travelers counting on the usual September bargains may come away disappointed, PAX News reported.

Airlines are seeing the same shift in demand. Air Canada expects its strongest September and October ever by revenue, with chief commercial officer Mark Galardo telling Reuters that premium passengers are increasingly choosing fall trips to Europe and Japan to avoid summer heat and crowds. Delta and United have reported similar growth in autumn demand, particularly on European routes.

For budget-conscious travelers, however, the benefits of traveling outside summer are becoming less predictable. Melanie Fish, head of public relations for Expedia Group Brands, said shoulder season “is not a given this year,” although savings remain available for those who know where to look.

How To Find A Destination’s True Low Season

Expedia’s 2026 Air Hacks Report, which draws on millions of booking data points, ranks January as the cheapest month for domestic U.S. flights, February as the least busy for air travel, and July as the highest for crowds. National figures like these set a baseline, but any single destination’s quiet stretch depends on its own visitor patterns.

A traveler weighing Acadia in October against Acadia in late May can compare attendance numbers, since the National Park Service publishes monthly recreation visit counts for every unit it manages. Many state and city tourism offices release similar monthly arrival or hotel occupancy reports, and a few minutes with those tables shows whether a destination’s fall dip still holds or survives only as reputation.

Flight and hotel prices provide another way to check whether those quieter months offer better value. Google Flights labels fares as low, typical, or high based on historical averages for the same route, while Google’s October 2026 analysis found that domestic fares were lowest, on average, 39 days before departure, with the typical low-price window extending from 22 to 57 days out.

For accommodations, Google Hotels lets users compare a property’s rates with its historical averages. Searching the same hotel across six weeks, moving the dates forward one week at a time, also reveals when more room categories become available and minimum-night requirements disappear, both signs that demand may be easing.

Where To Find Off-Peak Travel Deals This Fall And Beyond

In Anchorage, Aspen and Bozeman, the gap between summer hiking and ski season brings average combined flight and lodging savings of about 30% in fall compared with summer, according to Expedia, while Honolulu, Fort Walton Beach, and San Diego come in closer to 15% for travelers who want beach weather into the fall.

September opens spring in Australia and New Zealand, placing the month at the start of their own shoulder season ahead of the December-to-February peak. A trip timed for that window may cost less than the summer peak, even when fares from U.S. gateways hold at long-haul levels. The Caribbean offers another chance at lower off-season prices, although September and October fall within the most active stretch of the Atlantic hurricane season.

September 10 marks its climatological peak, with most tropical activity concentrated between mid-August and mid-October. Travelers planning trips during these months can reduce financial risk by choosing refundable bookings and travel insurance that covers hurricane-related cancellations, subject to the policy’s terms. Travel Guard advises purchasing a plan at the time of booking or shortly after, since coverage for a storm may be excluded once it is named.