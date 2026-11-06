Due to ongoing elevated jet fuel and operating costs, JetBlue has once again increased its checked baggage fees.

As of November 3, most JetBlue economy flyers checking one bag on domestic flights or flights between the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America will have to pay $50 for that luggage during off-peak travel season. That’s up from $39, the previous price set earlier this year. Additionally, as a result of the changes, travelers will pay $55 for their checked baggage fee instead of $49 during peak travel periods.

The raised checked baggage fees hit hardest if a JetBlue economy flyer buys within 24 hours of departure. And if they’re checking a second bag, it will cost as much as $85 for that piece of luggage.

“We’re adjusting checked bag fees to help offset rising fuel and operating costs,” JetBlue said in a statement, per CNBC. “This helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one.”

Flyers may recall that the airline raised its checked baggage fees by $4 and $9 in March. Checking one bag went from $35 to $39, and checking a second rose from $50 to $59. At that time, the carrier noted “rising operating costs” in a statement to CBS News about the baggage fee bump.

Can You Save Money On JetBlue’s Checked Baggage Fees?

Being a TrueBlue Mosaic member or a certain type of JetBlue credit card holder could allow you up to two free checked bags. JetBlue also shares a money-saving tip on its website for budget-conscious travelers. The carrier says, “Save up to $15 each on your first 2 checked bags when you add them before check-in (at least 24 hours before departure).”

To easily figure out baggage allowances and checked baggage fees, flyers can use JetBlue’s bag calculator, found on its website.