Flyers who want to fly United First or United Business have a new fare option that may make their flight more affordable, depending on their travel needs.

As stated on the carrier’s website, its new Base fare for first and business class lets jet-setters travel in the premium cabins, but with caveats. Those flyers can only select their own seat after paying a fee, and they’ll be unable to make changes to their flight. Of the most important details is that the Base fares are non-refundable.

Regarding its fare options, United says, “Starting fall 2026, we’re offering three fare options for United First and United Business. You can select the tier with benefits that fit your travel needs. No matter which tier you select, your fare will include the same elevated onboard experience offered in that cabin.”

Notably, those flying first or business class with a Base fare will be allotted one checked bag and one carry-on.

What Does This Mean For Travelers?

Will purchasing a Base fare for United’s first or business class really be cheaper and worth it? Well, that really depends on your budget, preferences, and the travel needs for the trip you’re taking. Comparatively, United’s Standard fare includes seat selection, two checked bags, one carry-on, and flight changes in its ticket price. The carrier’s Flexible fare includes all of the above and, unlike the other two options, is fully refundable.

Also, for United business class travelers, all three of the cabin’s fare types grant United Club access.

Base fares are a more affordable entry point into the carrier’s first and business classes, but travelers should calculate and compare before booking. If the parameters for flying with the Base fare are doable, then jet-setters could fly in a premium cabin for less. But, for example, if they buy a Base fare and then have to add the cost of extra luggage and seat selection, the total ticket cost might not be cheaper than buying a different fare type for the same cabin.

Earlier this year, Delta Air Lines also rolled out base fares in its premium cabins.