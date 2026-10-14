Passengers who booked Delta Air Lines’ upcoming nonstop service from Atlanta to Riyadh will have to change their travel plans as deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia’s main airport disrupt international air travel. King Khalid International Airport has faced repeated missile and drone strikes in recent days, prompting flight cancellations, airport closures, and warnings from aviation authorities about the risks of operating in Saudi airspace. The attacks come as Saudi Arabia works to expand its international air connections and attract more tourists and business visitors.

Riyadh is central to those plans, with new airline partnerships and long-haul routes intended to improve access to the capital. Recent disruptions have complicated those efforts, affecting passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia and airlines preparing to launch new services. For Americans planning to visit the kingdom, the situation has also delayed a new direct connection from the United States that was scheduled to begin this month.

Why Delta Postponed Its Atlanta-to-Riyadh Flights

Delta Air Lines announced on October 12 that it would postpone its planned nonstop flights between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Riyadh until March 2027. The route was originally scheduled to launch on October 23, 2026. The service would have marked Delta’s first direct passenger route to Saudi Arabia and made it the only U.S. carrier operating nonstop flights to the kingdom.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees always come first and continue to guide our operational decisions,” Delta said in its official announcement.

The decision follows deadly attacks on King Khalid International Airport. The Associated Press reported that an October 10 missile and drone attack killed at least 13 people and injured more than 300. Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels were responsible for the assault, which prompted Saudi authorities to investigate failures in the country’s air defense systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also advised U.S. airlines to exercise caution when operating to or over Saudi Arabia because of the security situation, according to Reuters. The disruptions extend beyond Delta. Several international airlines have canceled flights to Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries following the attacks. A Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) Reuters cited indicates that Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport is expected to remain closed until 9 p.m. GMT on October 17, although further security developments could affect operations.

What Delta Passengers With Riyadh Reservations Should Know

Delta has issued a Riyadh travel waiver covering flights scheduled between October 23, 2026, and March 26, 2027. The policy applies to tickets issued on or before October 12, 2026, and lets affected customers change flights or request refunds. Passengers must change their reservations by May 31, 2027, and schedule their new departure on or before that date to avoid additional charges and fare differences under the waiver.

The fare-difference waiver applies when customers remain in the same cabin of service. Changes to the original departure city or destination may incur additional charges, and rebooking for travel after May 31 may also require payment of a fare difference. Customers who no longer wish to travel can request a refund to their original payment method or receive an eCredit. Delta also offers refunds for the unused portions of affected trips.

Passengers can visit the My Trips section of Delta’s website or use the Delta app to review their reservations and available alternatives. Those who booked through travel agencies can contact their agents for assistance. Delta said it remains in contact with government officials and aviation partners, including Saudia and Riyadh Air, as it monitors developments. The airline expects to introduce the route in March 2027, although it has not announced an exact inaugural flight date. Passengers with upcoming reservations should continue checking Delta’s travel advisories for further schedule changes.