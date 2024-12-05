For the holiday season, December is the month for travel, with a mix of winter wonderlands, sunny escapes, and festive celebrations. Whether you’re interested in snow-covered landscapes or tropical beaches, maybe a new tradition that breaks from routine, this month has a seasonal destination for every type of traveler. This blog post covers some of the best and most popular places to travel in December 2024, both near and far, warm and cold. Here is a diverse pallet to consider for your next December trip.

Winter Dazzle With European Christmas Markets

Filip Bunkens

Europe’s Christmas markets are synonymous with cozy winter vacations. Cities like Vienna, Prague, and Strasbourg festoon twinkling lights, handcrafted gifts, and delicious seasonal treats about the town in festive winter dazzle. Stroll through snow-dusted streets, sip on mulled wine, and enjoy the charm of a traditional European holiday.

If you’re seeking affordability, consider Budapest or Krakow, where the markets simmer festive charm without the hefty price tag. These destinations are wonderful for romantic winter getaways or family-friendly December vacations.

Hit the Slopes at Top Ski Resorts

Alex Moliski

For snow lovers, ski season starts this time of year for much of the world. Head to the Alps in Switzerland or France for world-class skiing alongside picturesque alpine villages. The resorts of Zermatt and Chamonix offer thrilling runs for advanced skiers and plenty of après-ski activities.

For a more budget-friendly option, try Banff in Canada or Aspen in the U.S. These destinations offer excellent slopes, cozy lodges, and breathtaking mountain views. Skiing in December is not just a sport—it’s a break in routine with adventure and relaxation.

Escape to Warm Beach Destinations

Quentin Grignet

If winter chill isn’t your thing, there are plenty of sunny destinations to escape to in December. Maldives, Thailand, and Hawaii are ideal for beach travelers coveting sandy shores under a tropical sun.

December makes for a unique getaway in Australia. Summer is in full swing. Box jellyfish lounge about the northern shores—although Bondi Beach in Sydney is safe, hot, and full of surf.

Closer to home, Florida offers warm December escapes with attractions like Miami’s beaches or Orlando’s theme parks, making it a top choice for family-friendly vacations. If you want to escape the continental U.S. without a passport, Christmas in Hawaii is a must-see experience.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style

Jamie Fenn

End the year with a bang in iconic destinations like New York City, where the Times Square Ball Drop rings in the new year with thunderous roars. Big partiers can flock to Las Vegas, NV to dance until dawn on the strip in cool, 70-degree weather. Alternatively, head to Rio de Janeiro for beach parties and fireworks, or explore the cultural festivities in Tokyo.

For a more laid-back celebration, consider Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, a world-famous street party filled with music, dancing, and fireworks.

Global Cultural Festivals Are in Plenty

Sohil Laad

December is the season of festivals, from the Diwali celebrations in India to the Sinterklaas parades in the Netherlands. In Mexico, the vibrant Posadas honor Christmas traditions, while Japan’s Illuminations light up cities with dazzling displays.

So, Which Place is Best to Visit During December?

December is a month of endless opportunities for those willing to see the world. Just make sure you budget accordingly. Whether you’re looking for snowy retreats, tropical getaways, or cultural adventures, the world’s best places to travel in December are both near and far. Plan early and mark your calendars this holiday season.

Pro Tip: Book your flights and accommodations early to secure the best December travel deals and ensure a stress-free getaway.