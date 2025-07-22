United Airlines has announced several new initiatives aimed at enhancing its customers’ experiences, providing them with more personalized services. On July 10, the carrier announced on X that it is offering 24 nonstop flights to transport fans to some of the 2025 season’s biggest college football games. Notably, almost half of the new flights will bring flyers to Notre Dame college football games.

Travel Pulse shared a statement from James Starnes, United Airlines’ Director of Domestic Scheduling, regarding the 2025 college football flight routes.

“From historic touchdowns to once-in-a-lifetime plays, these are the moments fans never forget, and there’s nothing like being there to witness it live,” said Starnes. “We’ve added flights across the country to some of the biggest college football matchups, giving fans more options to get in on the action and follow their team on the road this season.”

Just dropped: New college football flights! 🏈✈️



We're adding 24 nonstop flights to some of the biggest games this season.



Plus, for ND fans in the New York area, we have more flights from EWR to games across the country. ☘️



Flights are being added to our website today, so… pic.twitter.com/6Xbt3b7OfV — United Airlines (@united) July 10, 2025

United Airlines also reportedly teased plans to expand its Premium Plus cabin. In an article published by The Points Guy on July 19, the carrier’s Chief Commercial Officer, Andrew Nocella, explained that United Airlines didn’t initially know how successful the premium cabin would be after introducing it to its flyers in 2019.

“We undersized the Premium Plus cabin,” said Nocella. “And that’s a cabin, I think, that’s generating very good returns, and the one that we’ll probably lean more into going forward.”

Additional Changes Coming To United Airlines

Announced in late May and implemented in early June, United Airlines introduced a new check-in policy for its passengers. Under the rule, travelers must check in at least 45 minutes before their scheduled departure for domestic flights.

Later that month, United Airlines shared that flyers traveling from seven of its mainland United States airport hubs will be able to use new ConnectionSaver technology on its app. The updates were beta tested with a “98% success rate,” helping travelers make their flight connections more effortlessly and efficiently.

Another change travelers should be aware of is that earlier this year, United Airlines and JetBlue announced their “Blue Sky” partnership. Through the collaboration, rolling out this fall, United’s MileagePlus members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members will be able to earn and enjoy reciprocal benefits. Additionally, the airlines will sell seats on each other’s flights, expanding their networks and providing flyers with more options.