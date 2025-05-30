On May 29, JetBlue and United Airlines announced their collaboration on “Blue Sky,” an initiative that offers their respective customers and loyalty program members access to additional flights and the opportunity to earn points.

The carriers will be able to sell seats on each other’s flights, and loyalty members will enjoy “reciprocal benefits.” Flyers will be able to see flights of the other airline on each carrier’s website and app. United’s MileagePlus members and JetBlue’s TrueBlue members will be able to use and earn points reciprocally. Additionally, loyalty members will enjoy perks via the carriers’ respective programs. Examples include priority boarding, complimentary access to extra legroom, and same-day standby.

Thanks to Blue Sky, the carriers’ customers will get extended access to their respective flight networks.

What Else Should I Know About JetBlue and United’s “Blue Sky” Partnership?

Blue Sky is set to start rolling out this fall. With its implementation, United Airlines will resume flights to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport, providing flyers with more options. The press release noted that starting in 2027, “JetBlue will provide United access to slots at JFK International Airport for up to seven daily round-trip flights.” The carriers will also “exchange eight flight timings at Newark Liberty International Airport.

“This collaboration with United is a bold step forward for the industry – one that brings together two customer-focused airlines to deliver more choices for travelers and value across our networks,” said JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty. “United’s global reach perfectly complements JetBlue’s East Coast leisure network. And [it] significantly expands the options and benefits for TrueBlue members, no matter where in the world they are traveling. This is a clear win for our customers and crew members, and supports our JetForward strategy.”

“Blue Sky reflects our airlines’ shared focus on innovation and the customer experience,” noted United CEO Scott Kirby. “The JetBlue brand is tied to a great product. And under Joanna’s leadership, the airline continues to deliver for customers. We’re always looking for ways to give our MileagePlus members even more value and benefits, and this collaboration gives them new, unique ways to use their hard-earned miles and find options that fit their schedule. Plus, our employees are really excited about United’s return to JFK for the longer-term and we’re all looking forward to starting up flights very soon.”