On May 12, the Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed that they’ve organized a task force dedicated to addressing telecommunication issues and safety at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy and Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau announced the news at a press conference on Monday. Duffy, who spoke first, said, “The FAA is assembling a tiger team of experts to fully fast-track the fixes we’ve identified need to be done to make sure this works.”

The organizations involved in the task force include Verizon, the telecommunications company, and L3Harris, a United States defense contractor focused on technology and providing “end-to-end solutions.”

Switching telecommunication lines used at Newark Airport from copper to fiber was pinpointed as an essential step the Trump administration has undertaken to mitigate the New Jersey flight hub’s issues. Duffy noted that the same outdated lines at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International airports were upgraded and are being tested before completely going “live.” He added that the official switch to the fiber cables will hopefully be “at the end of May.”

Duffy claimed that Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg assured him that getting the new lines working at Newark Airport is a “top priority.”

“Under the Secretary’s direction, we have initiated a task force – an emergency task force,” said the FAA’s Rocheleau after Duffy spoke. “[The task force is] comprised of experts, executive experts, from the FAA, from the L3Harris corporation, as well as from Verizon. We’re very focused on making sure that travel into Newark is safe and efficient.”

What Else Is There To Know About The FAA’s Newark Airport Task Force?

Ongoing issues at Newark Airport include air traffic controller shortages, runway construction, outdated technology, and equipment malfunctions. These problems prevent controllers from properly performing their roles and maintaining safety. Thus far, the issues have caused United Airlines to scrap 35 of its Newark Airport flights. Moreover, hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed in recent weeks. The national aviation industry is struggling with these issues as a whole. The nationwide air traffic controller shortage includes up to 3,500 critical positions to be filled.

During the press conference, Duffy blamed the Biden administration for the current issues at Newark Airport. He said, “I think it is clear that the blame belongs with the last administration. Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden did nothing to fix the system that they knew was broken.” The DOT secretary claimed the Trump administration “fixes problems, doesn’t cause problems.”

See the full press conference below.