Travelers are advised to avoid Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), as the flight hub is dealing with issues that could potentially impact safety.

MSNBC correspondent Tom Costello updated flyers in a May 5 report concerning Newark Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in D.C., and the nationwide air traffic controller shortage. Costello’s information regarding Newark Airport came amid his prediction that 2025 would be a rough year for summer travel.

The correspondent’s intel was based on insight from an air traffic controller who spoke with him the week prior. Costello relayed the controller’s belief that Newark Airport isn’t currently safe due to the lack of workers in the vital air safety role.

According to the Daily Beast, Costello recalled the air traffic controller saying, “It is not safe. It is not a safe situation right now for the flying public.”

Regarding the controller’s commentary, Costello added, “Really an incredible statement, unsolicited. He [the controller] just said that to me, and separately: ‘Don’t fly into Newark. Avoid Newark at all costs.'”

What Else Should I Know About The Air Traffic Controller Shortage And Traveling From Newark Airport?

Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed at Newark Airport on the first weekend of May. Costello claims the nationwide air traffic controller shortage includes the need to fill up to 3,500 critical positions.

On May 1, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a new program to “boost” the air traffic controller workforce. The package includes retaining current workers and supercharging the hiring pipeline.

In a portion of his statement, Duffy said, “Today’s actions will supercharge the air traffic controller workforce from both retention and hiring side of the equation – bringing us one step closer to reversing decades of staffing declines.”

The following day (May 2), United Airlines said that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) technology that air traffic controllers use at Newark Airport had failed multiple times. Due to that and other related issues, the airline announced it is “unilaterally canceling 35 round-trip flights per day from our Newark schedule.”

“Unfortunately, the technology issues were compounded as over 20% of the FAA controllers for EWR walked off the job,” the carrier detailed. “Keep in mind, this particular air traffic control facility has been chronically understaffed for years, and without these controllers, it’s now clear – and the FAA tells us – that Newark airport cannot handle the number of planes that are scheduled to operate there in the weeks and months ahead. “