United Airlines needs its passengers to arrive at the airport earlier if they want to catch their flights on time. Starting on June 3, United Airlines customers flying domestically will need to check in at least 45 minutes prior to their flight. The new check-in policy is a 15-minute difference from the current rule, which now requires check-in 30 minutes ahead of a flight at the absolute latest.

“The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines,” the carrier told USA Today.

According to The Street, United Airlines also sent a memo to its gate agents. It reportedly said, “We are consolidating the four existing domestic cutoff times into a single, consistent time — 45 minutes before departure for all domestic passengers. This adjustment also provides our airport Customer Service representatives additional time to assist customers before departure.”

The 45-minute rule will apply to flyers with or without checked bags. For international travel, United Airlines’ check-in deadline is 60 minutes before the flight’s scheduled departure time. Notably, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recommends arriving at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

What Else Should Travelers Know About United Airlines’ New Check-In Policy?

Although United Airlines’ domestic travelers will be able to check in up to 45 minutes before the flight, they should consider several factors for timely boarding. Long lines at check-in counters and airport security can significantly extend the time between arriving at the airport and boarding the plane. Additionally, travelers should factor in their transit time within the airport itself. This includes considerations such as airport shuttles to the gate, lengthy walks, and any necessary stops before boarding.