Airport etiquette is a long standing issue that many people find to be a controversial yet essential part of traveling. Things like how to navigate the middle seat armrest and being mindful of personal scents are all important considerations for respectful passengers to keep in mind. Lately, travelers are considering ways to minimize airport time in general as opposed to trying to make their time there more positive. While anxious adventurers stick to the long standing rule of arriving way earlier than their flight time, there has been a surge of people doing the opposite. One of the most recent travel trends that is taking the internet by storm is the airport theory. Some content creators and citizen journalists are even trying the trend themselves and becoming real life examples (and lessons) of this trend’s efficiency. Keep reading for everything you need to know about whether airport theory is right for you!

What Is Airport Theory?

(Chuttersnap/Unsplash)

As being demonstrated across social media, airport theory is a new way to navigate the pre-flight experience, pushing the idea that people can show up at the airport just in the nick of time without issues. The trend has people arriving for their flight just 15-20 minutes before boarding, which frequent flyers might know can be an anxiety inducing experience. For adrenaline junkies and type B personalities, the airport theory may be the ideal way to travel as they may already be the people who arrive last minute for their flight and even pack the same day of their trip. But for type A travelers who always arrive two to three hours before their departure time and thrive in situations where there is very little room for error, engaging in airport theory may sound crazy.

What’s the Point of Airport Theory?

Given the many different types of travelers and their personal preferences, airport theory does have some appeal. For one, some travelers think the trend helps them to ultimately save money. In recent years, airports have become more profit focused spaces which are curated to entice travelers to spend their coin at shops that offer expensive travel basics and high-end restaurants. Other travelers are more concerned about saving their time and energy. Making it through all of the roadblocks inside the airport before arriving at your gate can be a process in itself. As a result of this struggle, people are trying this trend to spend less time in the airport.

Although some people value the time they spend in lounges after making it through security, or even feel the need to set eyes on their gate before they need to actually be there, not everyone requires these assurances. Even though arriving at the airport just 15-20 minutes before your flight departure time can cause plenty of stress, it surely does minimize the amount of time spent waiting around.

Implications of Social Media’s New Travel Trend

(Phil Mosley/Unsplash)

There are many implications of utilizing airport theory. Depending on how travelers go about it (although there is not much room for interpretation), it can be the cause of a travel disaster or an efficient new way of life. As always, travelers need to consider all the things that may go wrong. In the situation that traffic is backed up, airport theory won’t come in handy. It is also possible that lines for security or checking luggage are unexpectedly long, which would cause a delay.

If someone tests the airport theory and it fails, it may cause other issues for them and others. Missing your flight may cause a domino effect which ultimately will impact airport employees. Dealing with frustrated or upset travelers is already a part of their job, but this trend makes way for a whole new group of people who may need assistance rebooking their travel.

Getting bumped from a flight if you arrive late is not unheard of; the gate may close early or there may even be standby passengers who are more prompt. Also, obviously, travelers who test the waters will lose money if they miss their flight in the name of convenience. Another possibility if travelers depend on the airport theory is that they may need to check their bags if it turns out that there is no more room on the plane for their carry on. This means that travelers will have to shell out more money and spend more time dealing with last minute issues.

What Is the Ideal Time To Arrive at the Airport?

The answer to this question really depends on the traveler and the situation. Those departing from smaller airports typically can be more lenient, while people who frequent major airports like the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will likely stick to arriving two to three hours early, it is worth exploring the airport arrival sweet spot.

As TSA advises, travelers should check the advice that their chosen airline and airport offers. Things like airline check-in and security screening should be considered. It is also important to note that TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and Global Entry may speed up the process of traveling but they will not save you if your plane is already taxiing on the runway and you have just arrived at your gate.