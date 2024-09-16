A new social media trend has recently gained traction at airport security checkpoints around the US. Dubbed the “TSA tray aesthetic” or “airport tray aesthetic,” this internet craze seems to be getting more popular. It has travelers pausing to artfully arrange and photograph their personal belongings in the gray bins provided by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The trend has garnered over 16 million posts on TikTok alone. TikTokers carefully curate their items, including designer handbags and colorful sneakers, perfumes, headphones, and even beach reads. They then create visually appealing compositions. Many participants plan their tray layouts in advance. They draw inspiration from platforms like Pinterest to conceptualize their airport security “flat lays.”

What The Public Think About The TSA Tray Aesthetic

While some see this as a creative way to document their travel experiences, others worry that the trend could slow down security lines. In response to these concerns, a TSA spokesperson recently addressed the issue. They told ABC News, “As long as the staged glamour photos are not causing delays or issues with other passengers in the checkpoint, there are no issues.”

However, the agency cautioned travelers to be mindful of their belongings during the process. “Travelers should take care to secure their IDs, passports, and any light items on top that could be swept out of the bins when they go into the machines,” the spokesperson added. Some airports have even embraced the trend. Tulsa International Airport’s official Instagram account recently shared photos featuring carefully arranged TSA bins. They turned it into a guessing game for followers to determine travelers’ destinations based on displayed items.

Kim Kuehler, communications manager at Tulsa International Airport, expressed enthusiasm for the trend. She stated to ABC News, “We think the TSA tray aesthetic trend is a fun and creative way to get people excited about traveling. Passengers can add their personal touch while sharing their travel experiences in a unique way.”

However, not everyone agrees with the latest trend. A former TSA agent named Caleb Harmon-Marshall now runs a travel-focused newsletter. He has received calls from coworkers complaining that photo ops are causing queues. In response, he created a video imploring participants to “be mindful of the people behind you,” he told Business Insider.