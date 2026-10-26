Passengers departing from Terminal B at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport have used Terminal C for check-in and security screening for more than a year while construction continues. Since January 2025, Terminal B’s ticketing lobby, bag-drop area, and security checkpoint have remained closed, requiring passengers to take the Skyway from Terminal C to reach their departure gates after clearing security. The detour remains in place as the airport begins using the newest part of its $2.6 billion Terminal B redevelopment.

United Airlines opened the north concourse on October 22, replacing facilities dating to 1969 with a three-level, 765,000-square-foot building. Its 22 mainline gates will enter service in stages, with all expected to be operating by Christmas, according to the Houston Chronicle. The airline operates more than 500 daily departures from Houston and serves 65 international destinations from the airport. The opening also brings United’s largest airport lounge to the hub, giving eligible passengers a new place to spend time before departure.

Inside United Airlines’ Largest Airport Lounge In Houston

United Airlines

The new United Club measures 54,000 square feet, making it the largest airline-operated lounge in North and South America. Located after security near Gate B11 in Terminal B North, it seats 800 people and opens daily from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The single-level lounge sits on the concourse’s mezzanine and includes seating areas for dining, working, and watching aircraft.

Its 1,350-square-foot outdoor terrace overlooks the airfield. Inside, passengers have access to 11 private phone rooms, charging outlets, high-speed Wi-Fi, family restrooms, and a private wellness room. A collection of artwork by predominantly Texas-based artists appears throughout the space, including photography by a United employee based in San Antonio.

Two buffet stations and two full-service bars serve the lounge. During an October 21 media preview, The Points Guy highlighted dishes including smoked beef brisket, chicken chili enchilada casserole, biscuits and gravy, tres leches, and a taqueria bar with tortillas, meat, rice, and beans. The smaller Moonshot Bar near the terrace takes its name from Houston’s connection to space exploration. The preview menu does not guarantee that every dish will be available daily.

United CEO Scott Kirby described the redevelopment as part of the airline’s broader investment in airport infrastructure. “I want our customers to start their vacation the minute they show up at the airport,” he said in the airline’s October 21 announcement.

Who Can Access The New United Club At Houston Airport?

Passengers need an eligible same-day boarding pass and must meet United Club entry requirements. Access options include paid club memberships, qualifying United credit card benefits, eligible premium-cabin tickets, and Star Alliance Gold status under applicable conditions. One-time passes are another option, although United may stop accepting them when a lounge is crowded.

The new facility brings United’s total to seven club and lounge locations at the Houston airport. That includes United Club Fly in Terminal B South, which opened in February 2025 and offers coffee, snacks, and other refreshments to take to the gate.

Outside the lounge, Terminal B North’s planned restaurant lineup includes Houston businesses such as Blood Bros. BBQ, Pizaro’s Pizza, and Katz Coffee. The concourse also features a children’s play area, a sensory room, and 10 large-scale art installations funded through a $16.8 million public art program. Together, with improvements to the south concourse, the redevelopment will give United 48 gates in Terminal B.

Construction continues elsewhere in the terminal. Houston Airports advises departing Terminal B passengers to check in, drop their bags, and clear security at Terminal C, then ride the Skyway to the B gates. Passengers should check airport advisories before traveling as work continues.