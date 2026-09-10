For most of the past quarter century, the airport security checkpoint has marked the end of the road for friends and relatives who are not flying. Before the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, people without tickets could generally pass through airport screening and accompany travelers to their gates. When U.S. airports reopened after the attacks, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed tighter security measures, including restricting access beyond airport screeners to ticketed passengers. Nearly 25 years later, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reopening that part of the airport experience for a limited group of vetted visitors.

The new, free Gateside by TSA PreCheck program allows eligible people without boarding passes to clear security at 13 currently listed participating U.S. airports. The timing comes just before the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the attacks that transformed American aviation security and led Congress to establish TSA in November 2001. Gateside does not restore the routine non-ticketed gate access that existed before 9/11. Instead, it gives eligible trusted travelers a controlled way to meet arriving passengers at their gates, accompany departing loved ones, or visit someone during a layover.

Who Can Use Gateside By TSA PreCheck?

Gateside is available to people with TSA PreCheck benefits and a Known Traveler Number. Members of other trusted-traveler programs that provide TSA PreCheck eligibility, including Global Entry, NEXUS, and SENTRI, can also apply using their KTN. Children can accompany an eligible parent or guardian without having their own TSA PreCheck enrollment. Still, the adult must include them on the Gateside reservation when applying, according to John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

TSA describes Gateside as a program aimed at “bringing back the moments that once defined air travel.” Approved visitors can use TSA PreCheck screening lanes even without a flight, but they still undergo security screening. Gateside access is not guaranteed. Mesa Gateway Airport, one of the launch airports, says availability may be limited during peak travel periods, and visitors must follow the same conduct requirements as ticketed passengers.

How To Apply For A Gateside Pass Without A Plane Ticket

Applicants must submit a request through TSA’s Gateside portal at least one day and no more than three days before their planned airport visit. Applicants need a Login.gov account and must provide their personal information and Known Traveler Number. They can then return to the online dashboard to check whether TSA approved their request. An approved authorization lasts for one calendar day and permits reentry during that day.

Visitors must bring an acceptable form of identification and should proceed to a TSA PreCheck screening lane. TSA accepts REAL ID-compliant state credentials, passports, and several other federally approved forms of identification. Gateside visitors cannot use TSA PreCheck Touchless ID lanes. TSA may also require visitors to open their Gateside dashboard on a mobile device to confirm their approval status. TSA does not accept screenshots or printed copies of the approval status.

Which 13 U.S. Airports Offer Gateside By TSA PreCheck?

TSA launched Gateside at a mix of major hubs and smaller regional airports across the country, including Los Angeles, Dallas Fort Worth, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and Indianapolis. The current rollout spans 11 states, and TSA says it plans to add more airports in the coming months. Travelers should check the Gateside by TSA PreCheck page before applying, since participating locations may expand as the program develops.

The 13 currently listed participating airports are: