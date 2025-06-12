If you’re a Netflix subscriber, you may have already seen trailers for the streamer’s latest Australian drama “The Survivors.” The series, which premiered on June 6, follows a man named Kieran Elliott as he attempts to adapt to life in his small island town following a terrifying tragedy. Setting is extremely important to the narrative of “The Survivors,” since much of the show centers on the relationship that Kieran and his family and friends have to their tucked-away locale. In the show, the action takes place in a small town called Evelyn Bay, located on the Australian island of Tasmania. Since there is no such place in real life, other actual Tasmanian ports stand in to create a convincing depiction. Most viewers probably watched “The Survivors” with their pearls clutched and their jaws on the floor, though the gorgeous backgrounds and tidal landscapes may have inspired some to book a flight to coastal Australia.

Whether you’ve been interested in visiting Tasmania for some time or you’re simply inspired by the chilling narrative of “The Survivors,” now seems like the perfect time to examine some of the area’s finest tourist attractions. Be sure to follow along ahead as we outline a few key filming locations used for the Netflix series, as well as a number of restaurants, hotels and must-see tours scattered across the island. With any luck, you’ll find yourself in a much more mellow and enjoyable Tasmanian excursion than the Elliott family.

Australia’s Tasmania Sets The Scene For Netflix’s ‘The Survivors’

Key Scenes: While the town of Evelyn Bay was made up for the story, real Tasmanian cities served as the central hub for the show’s production. The primary city where “The Survivors” was shot is Eaglehawk Neck, a small isthmus between Eaglehawk Bay and Pirates Bay. While speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, series creator and showrunner Tony Ayres explained that he chose Eaglehawk Neck due to its stunning gothic landscape. “It’s cliffs and sea caves and this pounding ocean. It really is so spectacular,” Ayres noted. “What I love about [it] is that big emotions play out in this big landscape. That’s why Tasmania works so well — it’s at an emotionally operatic scale.”

Best Time to Visit: Much like mainland Australia, Tasmania is part of the Southern Hemisphere, which has a flipped summer/winter orientation from Northern Hemisphere nations such as the United States. This means that those seeking to squeeze the most out of their time on the island state should consider booking their trip for the months of December through February. In Australia, these are the warmest and driest months, making them ideal for tourists and locals alike to surf, swim, and hike through some of the most scenic locales in the world.

Transportation Options: Since Tasmania is an island comprised of mostly small communities, there’s not much public transportation to speak of. Buses can be found in all the major cultural hubs, and ferries can be used to hop across the many harbors and bays, but there are no trains, and not as many taxis as in your usual metropolis. Still, you shouldn’t have much trouble getting from place to place on the island, as Tasmania is a major tourist destination. This means that many of the best tours, excursions and day trips will offer transportation of some sort, allowing you to focus your efforts on more important issues.

At the time of this writing, “The Survivors” is still very fresh on the Netflix platform. As a result, there likely aren’t any official production tours currently running in Eaglehawk Neck. Still, the series currently touts a glowing 100 percent fresh critic score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting an overwhelmingly positive response. This means that it’s not unlikely that “The Survivors” will increase tourism in Tasmania and inspire a full-blown production tour along the way. For now, super-fans are welcome to embark upon a self-guided experience. Those who do check out the area should surely begin by taking one of the many tours of the island by boat, bus or plane, before settling in and hitting the sand and surf. The area is home to some of the finest beaches in the region, with plenty of hiking experiences and excursions with wildlife.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in exploring “The Survivors” film locations, you’ll surely find plenty of exciting activities to explore in Tasmania, making the island an ideal vacation spot for solo travelers, groups and whole families. There are a myriad of tours available to choose from in the region, depending on your budget and itinerary, allowing you to get up-close and personal experiences with wildlife sanctuaries, waterfalls, mountains, beaches and UNESCO World Heritage sites all across the island. In town, you’ll also find a few restaurants, bars and nightclubs, though the region is obviously more welcoming to those who love the great outdoors. One must-see excursion includes the Salamanca Market at Port Arthur, where tourists and natives alike can pick up locally-sourced crafts, souvenirs and food items while interacting with the local sellers.

Where to Eat: Those looking to spend time in Eaglehawk Neck, where “The Survivors” was filmed, will likely want to book hotel reservations and try restaurants over in Hobart. Though this capital city is located roughly an hour west of Eaglehawk Neck, it’s one of the island’s most bustling cultural hubs. Must-try restaurants nearby include Drunken Admiral, The Den Salamanca and The Signal Station, which offers some of the finest views in the entire country. You shouldn’t find it too difficult to score a reservation at one of these beloved establishments. Still, if you do, you can always stop for some fresh-caught seafood along the coast, or indulge in some bar dining at a wide array of local eateries in the city’s heart.

Where to Stay: If you’ve made the pilgrimage all the way out to Tasmania, you’re likely not too concerned with the cost of a hotel. Luckily, even budget travelers should be able to score a nice room on the island, as hotel accommodations aren’t particularly overpriced in the region. Those looking to elevate their experience should specifically check out Hobart favorites like the Grand Chancellor Hotel, Mövenpick Hotel Hobart and the MACq 01 Hotel. Each of these options offers visitors the chance to see the city in style, with incredible views and centrally-located rooms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Evelyn Bay, Tasmania a real place?

No, Evelyn Bay is not a real place. Author Jane Harper concocted the neighborhood when initially writing the novel “The Survivors” back in 2020. The bestselling book uses the fictional locale of Evelyn Bay to discuss prevalent themes and regional identities without singling out any actual Tasmanian towns.

What is “The Survivors” by Jane Harper about?

Much like the recently released Netflix series, Jane Harper’s original “The Survivors” novel follows Kieran Elliott as he returns to his home of Evelyn Bay over a decade after a senseless tragedy rocked the region. The drowning of a young girl has left many of the locals scarred, and Kieran specifically carries a great deal of guilt, since he may know more about the situation than he lets on. As Tony Ayres explained during his discussion with Tudum, “I often describe the show as a Trojan horse. It’s a family melodrama disguised as a murder mystery. Because the things that are really at its heart are things like a son wanting his mother’s love and the mother who just cannot afford to give it because her whole world might fall apart.”