Leigh Whannell’s “Wolf Man” is a modern take on a dark and monstrous story that has been told for thousands of years. For fans of the 1941 original from George Waggner, this update on the classic movie is well worth watching. It follows Blake Lovell (Christopher Abbott) and his family as they travel to his remote childhood home in rural Oregon. After convincing his wife Charlotte (Julia Garner) to take a break from city living, the two take their daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth) for a family bonding trip. But a terrifying situation starts to unfold after they’re attacked by what seems to be a wild animal. After the attack, the property’s farmhouse serves as a temporary refuge from the creature. That is, until Blake himself begins to behave a bit strangely and eventually transforms into something that his family could have never imagined.

The haunting setting of “Wolf Man” helps set the scene for the tragic tale, leaving some to wonder exactly what locales brought this eerie nightmare of a world to life. The answer to these questions may surprise viewers. From the sprawling forest to the misty skies and abandoned estates, this film’s setting certainly sets the tone for a high-tension atmosphere. Here’s what we know about the “Wolf Man” filming locations, which are a lot less intimidating in person.

Where Was ‘Wolf Man’ Filmed?

Much of “Wolf Man” was filmed in the capital of New Zealand, Wellington, according to Soap Central. Instead of utilizing the city center, producers filmed scenes in The Wellington Lane Street Studios – a ten-acre, secure area which served as the backdrop for many parts of the movie. Despite the authentic eerie feeling on-screen, the inside of the farm, barn and greenhouse on Blake’s inherited property were actually filmed using movie magic. Although it’s in a centrally accessible location, Wellington Lane Street Studios isn’t available for public tours.

Queenstown, New Zealand

(Michael Amadeus/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: This picturesque area was the perfect location for forest scenes. Per Soap Central, eerie forest scenes were filmed in Queenstown. Although, in regular life, it is known for its lush and striking beauty.

Best Time to Visit: For the best weather conditions for outdoor activities, travelers can visit Queenstown in the summer, which falls between December and February in the Southern Hemisphere. Visitors often enjoy the warm sunny conditions, which are ideal for hiking.

Transportation Options: There are many different transportation options available to travelers. Some of the most common ways to get around are via the public bus, taxi, shuttle, ferry or a rental car. The Orbus is the local public bus and it is one of the most affordable ways to get around.

New Zealand is well known for being a popular “Lord of the Rings” filming location, so it is no surprise that it was used for a fantasy movie like “Wolf Man.” The country’s natural beauty is almost mystical, which provides a great background for scenes. However, the region’s weather can be unpredictable at times, which impacted filming.

As Executive Producer Beatriz Sequeira shared in a CBR interview, “Queenstown, it was beautiful – cold, but beautiful. Just getting the equipment there was a whole thing. There were a lot of things. We had to move around because of weather, because if it rained a lot, the roads were blocked, so we had to move the schedule around. But I think it’s worth it, because it gave the look that we exactly wanted for the movie.” For travelers considering a visit, it is important to plan a visit according to the weather conditions. This is especially important if travelers plan on enjoying the great outdoors.

Things to Do: Skyline Queenstown and Queenstown Gardens are two sightseeing tourist attractions that are within walking distance of each other.

Where to Eat: The Flame Bar & Grill and Blue Kanu are two highly rated and central eateries in Queenstown.

Where to Stay: The Hilton Queenstown Resort & Spa is one of the best accommodations in the area, boasting incredible views.

Mangaroa, New Zealand

(Jacob R Vamseedhar G/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Building exteriors and background scenes were captured in Mangaroa, as Sportskeeda reports. The remote and rural vibe of the area helped to create a feeling of isolation on the big screen, particularly the fog and heavily forested areas.

Best Time to Visit: For longer days and better weather, the best time to visit is during the summer, between December and February. If fishing is of interest, the spring or fall seasons are ideal.

Transportation Options: Mangaroa can be reached by many different modes of transportation. The bus or train are good options for getting around, but travelers can also rent a car to explore. Ride-sharing services are also available in some areas.

Mangaroa is just about 30 miles off from Wellington, but it has its own unique ambiance. If travelers are wondering where the majority of “Wolf Man” was filmed, look no further. Mangaroa is an underrated region with a mountainous landscape. It was selected by producers to be a stand-in for Oregon and convincingly so.

The remote Lovell family farm was captured in this well-known cultural hub. As reported by Time Out, Director Leigh Whannell remarked, “If you want that mountainous look that looks like Oregon, you’re going to come to New Zealand, the locations in the South Island were beautiful. This allowed us to find something beautiful and point a camera at it.” Lovell’s farm might’ve served as a place of torment for the movie’s central characters, but in real life, Mangaroa is captivating. Visiting this rural settlement will prove to be a relaxing experience.

Things to Do: Hiking is one of the most popular activities while visiting Mangaroa, but if a farm experience is on your bucket list, there are many local tours available.

Where to Eat: Many of the best places to eat are in the greater Wellington area, which is about a thirty-minute drive away from the rural Mangaroa. Seashore Cabaret is an eccentric local place to stop for a bite to eat.

Where to Stay: Country estates and private guest houses are mainly available throughout Mangaroa. But if travelers want something a bit less local and more grand, they can check out the Wallaceville House Motor Lodge, which is located a short drive away.