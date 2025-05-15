Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with Airbnb Experiences to offer a select number of fans the ultimate “Otaku Hottie Quest,” which includes cosplaying, gaming, and more.

The three-hour experience will be an exciting, game-filled, daytime adventure inside Megan’s “Otakuverse,” located in Los Angeles. The lucky winners will spend time with the “Otaku Hot Girl” rapper, enjoying music, dancing, anime-themed fun, and competing in various games. The Otaku Hottie Quest will begin with guests dressing themselves up in their best “classic preppy anime school kid ‘fit.” Throughout the experience, they’ll also play the “floor-is-lava” and battle against others on Mortal Kombat’s Xbox video game.

Megan will award various charms to competitors, which will go on their designated bracelets. Each guest will also take home jewelry, a preppy outfit, and a goodie bag.

The Airbnb Originals adventure includes tasting sweet, spicy, and Japanese snacks. The group will additionally learn how to make Meg’s favorite ramen, then feast on it. At the bar, everyone will enjoy mocktails or the rapper’s Chicas Divertidas tequila. Daring participants may even follow up their drink with “a chaser of snake venom.”

To enter, hotties should request an Airbnb booking and explain why they want to see Meg in Los Angeles. The travel booking platform will randomly select a pool of guests and review their responses. Fans with the most compelling answers will be chosen to book. Submissions are open from May 13 through May 20.

What Else Is There To Know About Megan Thee Stallion’s Airbnb Experience, The “Otaku Hottie Quest?”

Submitting an Airbnb booking for the experience is free. Those chosen must be 21 and over and be able to provide a form of government-issued identification. Besides a small purse or handbag, all other personal items brought to the Otaku Hottie Experience will be secured in a locker, accessible again after the 3-hour window.

Guests must travel to and from Los Angeles, as travel isn’t a part of the official Airbnb experience. According to PEOPLE, the adventure will occur on June 12, and 12 lucky hotties will participate.

“This is for my hotties who love anime AND who wanna do some cool shit with me!” the rapper, 30, wrote on X. “I’m setting up a whole medley of games from cosplay, cooking, Mortal Kombat, AND the ‘Floor Is Hottie Lava.’ Teams will compete, but I’m awarding only ONE winner the title of THEE OTAKU HOTTIE.”

This is for my hotties who love anime AND who wanna do some cool shit with me! I’m setting up a whole medley of games from cosplay, cooking, Mortal Kombat AND the “Floor Is Hottie Lava”. Teams will compete, but I’m awarding only ONE winner the… pic.twitter.com/nChZ03TYL0 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) May 13, 2025

“The Otakuverse is my domain – a dimension I’ve created for those brave enough to dive in,” Megan detailed on Airbnb’s site about the experience’s setting. “It’s a neon-lit plaza of storefronts, each revealing an aspect of my Otaku Hottie personality. That’s why everything is fire! Each room – from the Hottie Lava Lounge to the BOA Battlestation – will help you achieve Otaku Hottie greatness.”