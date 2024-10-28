TikTok users have been giving a Black woman-owned Bowery Market ramen spot rave reviews for its intimate setup and rich flavors. Ramen by Ra is owned and solely operated by department store fashion stylist turned chef Rasheeda Purdie. According to The New Yorker, the five-chair Bowery Market stall opened in late 2023.

Online users have gushed over their experiences – rating the ramen, Chef Purdie’s skill, and the hole-in-the-wall vibe with top marks. Several used the word “incredible” in their recaps. One person shared that she and her friends left the Bowery Market spot feeling on “cloud nine.” Meanwhile, another TikToker said Purdie and her establishment deserve “all the Michelin stars.”

@sabina.o0 Nobody can go ramen for ramen with @ramenbyra and win and I’ll die on this hill🧍🏿‍♀️I wish I could gatekeep but she’s too good not to share it feels like a disservice to ramen lovers😔 #ramenbyra #nycramen #ramen #nycrestaurants ♬ Food – Densky9

One satisfied TikToker added that Purdie “seamlessly honors Japanese ramen techniques and traditions,” marrying them “with Southern and brunch concepts.”

@briancantstopeating When I heard about Ramen By Ra I knew I needed to pull up! Chef Rashida puts so much love and care into her bowls and her play on traditional styles combined with her backgrounds makes for some incredible ramen. Perfect for this weather and worth a visit #ramen #newforkcity #infatuation ♬ Nasty (Instrumental) – Russ

What Does Ramen By Ra Serve? What Can Visitors Expect?

The NYC spot boasts a 4.8 average review on Google and Yelp. The menu of unique bowls gets its inspiration from “New York City cuisine and culture.” Flavor profiles served at the soup and noodle joint play on “asa-ra” or “asa ramen,” breakfast ramen served in the morning in Japan.

Purdie’s individual ramen dishes include “bacon, soy egg, and cheese,” “gravlax,” and “everything egg drop” concepts. The dishes’ bases are shoyu broth with thin-cut Sun Noodles. Ramen by Ra also serves teas and other non-alcoholic beverages. Diners sit directly across from the kitchen, getting a full view of Purdie at work.

“There are lots of similarities between the way you feel eating [ramen] and the way you feel eating soul food,” Purdie told Resy. The chef, who became obsessed with ramen while quarantining in 2020, added, “… But I felt like I needed to have the ramen speak a little bit more to the concept of breakfast and brunch as it relates to New York, so that people could be excited about the fusion and the newness, and how it connects to the city.”

Reservations are required for dining, and Ramen by Ra is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.