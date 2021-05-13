Photo Credit: Michael McDermott
These Cosplayers Crushed Their Black Fae Day Looks Across The Globe
The first annual Black Fae Day was a hit. From fairies, elves, and nymphs— Black cosplayers did not disappoint! These are a few of the mythical creatures faecore fans use elaborate costumes and makeup to transform into. Black people, however, have once again found themselves marginalized as some in the cosplay world attempt to exclude and discourage them from dressing up and participating.
Sick and tired of being told they don’t fit the aesthetic to play these fantastical roles, Black cosplayers created the day to raise awareness and show the world they exist and aren’t going anywhere.
Amy B., co-founder of Black Bazaar HNL, a social community connecting Black people in Hawaii, hosted the Melanated Mamas Black Fae Day rooftop dinner.
“To us,” she said, “Black Fae Day was a collective melanated effort to celebrate our love for faecore. Tapping into our ancestral vibrations while indulging in splendor, fantasy, and all things magic. We deserve to see ourselves in ethereal images, as we have always been and will continue to be creative and powerful beings.”
Thousands celebrated by participating in events held on and offline, or by posting their favorite magical melanated fairy looks. Some really stole the show with their extravagant, dreamy ensembles. Here are some of our favorite looks.
@blackbazaarhnl
The attendees of Black Bazaar HNL’s Melanated Mamas Black Fae Day rooftop dinner truly showed up and showed out with their exquisite flowery, nature goddess looks.
@akakioga
Cincinnati-based cosplay model @akakioga drew on World of Warcraft’s Brightwing for inspiration for her colorful Black Fae Day look. She stunned in an off-the-shoulder teal peasant dress, matching curly hair, and colorful ears and wings.
@delta_major
Artist and fashion designer @delta_major transformed into an amazing “dragon fly fairy” with a truly unique blue and purple ensemble shimmering with sequins and jewels. While turning heads at the Macy’s Flower Show, she took the time to pose for pics with some Black children who were utterly in awe of her.
“This is why we created this day,” she said. “They were so happy to see someone that looks like them being magical in public.”
@feycrafts
The beautiful @feycrafts gave us all the fairy queen vibes wearing a jeweled gown and matching iridescent wings. She topped off her magical look with a regal cape and crystal crown.
@krysg2018
With flowers adorning her hair, @krysg2018 had an important message to share about a day she called both iconic and historical: “Don’t let the beauty fool you, this is actually a day of protest.”
@dressesandcapes
Award-winning cosplayer and self-taught seamstress @dressesandcapes was all rainbows and flowers in this look she describes as “spring goddess that flies across the sky after spring showers.”
@flawless_by_tenisha
Guyanese-American make-up artist, model, and cosplayer @flawless_by_tenisha definitely isn’t new to this. She regularly showcases her glamour, special effects, and fantasy make-up shots for her followers to enjoy. In honor of Black Fae Day, she posted a carousel of some of her top fairy styles, which includes this whimsical pretty in pastel pink look.
@kikathetxmodel
Texas model and cosplayer @kikathetxmodel, and her mom, made Black Fae Day a family affair as they dressed up together. In addition to corsets, floral head wreaths, wings, and fairy ears, the mother-daughter duo incorporated skirts made of colorful African fabrics into their outfits.
@thebadwolfreigns, @miramiraartistry, @minigremlincupcake, & @geeky_mimi
@thebadwolfreigns, @miramiraartistry, @minigremlincupcake, @geeky_mimi, and photographer @gimmiecookie teamed up for a harmonious four elements photo shoot in which they became beautiful melanated earth, water, wind, and fire fairies.
@waynesworld30
Donning black leather, a harness, and one-arm armor, cosplayer @waynesworld30 got into character as Cerreth, the Dark Elf, drawing his inspiration from the Mabinogi game character.
@folacosplays
Cosplay artist @folacosplays took our breath away with her gorgeous golden, honey-hued makeup. Her sun-kissed floral fairy look was inspired by light fairy Iridessa from Tinkerbell.