These Cosplayers Crushed Their Black Fae Day Looks Across The Globe

The first annual Black Fae Day was a hit. From fairies, elves, and nymphs— Black cosplayers did not disappoint! These are a few of the mythical creatures faecore fans use elaborate costumes and makeup to transform into. Black people, however, have once again found themselves marginalized as some in the cosplay world attempt to exclude and discourage them from dressing up and participating.

Sick and tired of being told they don’t fit the aesthetic to play these fantastical roles, Black cosplayers created the day to raise awareness and show the world they exist and aren’t going anywhere.

Amy B., co-founder of Black Bazaar HNL, a social community connecting Black people in Hawaii, hosted the Melanated Mamas Black Fae Day rooftop dinner.

“To us,” she said, “Black Fae Day was a collective melanated effort to celebrate our love for faecore. Tapping into our ancestral vibrations while indulging in splendor, fantasy, and all things magic. We deserve to see ourselves in ethereal images, as we have always been and will continue to be creative and powerful beings.”

Thousands celebrated by participating in events held on and offline, or by posting their favorite magical melanated fairy looks. Some really stole the show with their extravagant, dreamy ensembles. Here are some of our favorite looks.