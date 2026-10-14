If you’ve ever planned a group trip at a hotel during the holidays, then you know that it can come with limitations. Hotels are usually packed with out-of-town guests. The lobby is usually the stand-in living room, with other people you may not know, and you’ve likely reserved whichever restaurant could accommodate a large party.

That’s why more travelers are trading this familiar script for something more personal: a private villa with enough bedrooms and living space for everyone, including children. Instead of figuring out where to book a large-party reservation, a private chef can handle the food while everyone enjoys each other’s company.

Beyond the appeal of sharing an intimate space with only your loved ones, a villa-and-chef experience can also be more practical. When you factor in holiday pricing for even the nicest hotels, a private villa experience can come close to the same per-person rate as a luxury hotel stay. Adding a chef can also change the economics of dining out over a holiday week. Many chefs switch to set holiday menus that book early and cost more.

For families, friend groups, and multigenerational travelers who value spending time together, the villa-plus-chef experience is becoming one of the most compelling ways to travel during the holiday season. Here’s where to find these properties, what a private chef actually costs, and how the numbers work out per person.

Why Villas Work For Groups

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Villas offer space, privacy, and flexibility, letting friends and family create a personalized experience that fits the group’s dynamics while fostering quality time.

The biggest benefit of a private villa experience is the privacy and space hotels can’t always provide. You and your loved ones don’t have to cram into one hotel, worry about being too loud for other guests, or share common spaces with strangers. Instead, your group gets access to the living room, private terraces, hot tubs, pools, and game rooms, all to yourselves with no time constraints.

For multigenerational trips, private villas often offer separate wings and suites, including quiet spaces for those who need them. If gifts are involved, there’s no better feeling than the freedom to spread out gifts and decorations for the group.

Another benefit is tailoring your experience for the group dynamic. A private chef can prepare meals to your taste, and a concierge can help book excursions and activities that match the group’s interests, including guided tours, relaxing spa days, thrilling adventures such as ATV riding, and time spent in nature. Private villas offer a comforting, home-like atmosphere with your loved ones and let you create unforgettable memories without the strain of accommodating other people’s needs, as in hotels.

Where To Find Them: Platforms and Properties

You can book villas through various platforms based on group size, destination, and amenities. These platforms help with securing the best villa experience tailored to your travel group.

Top Villas lets you choose a destination and filter by the maximum number of rooms and amenities, such as an indoor bowling alley, a home theater, shuttle service, pet-friendly options, and more. Concierge add-on services include theme park tickets based on your location, airport shuttle services, golf-cart rentals, butler service, and even a private chef.

Onefinestay is a platform that unlocks access to some of the finest homes, villas, and chalets around the world, including Europe, México, and the Caribbean. At the heart of the platform is a destination specialist who helps guests find the perfect home for their group trip. The concierge team handles the small details, including grocery delivery and airport transfers.

Villanovo operates a curated selection of thousands of homes across more than 80 destinations worldwide. This platform is geared heavily toward family gatherings, multigenerational trips, and group stays in places with deep historical and geographical roots.

Property Spotlights

Villa Doma — Cooper Jack Bay Settlement, Turks and Caicos

Located in Cooper Jack Bay Settlement of the Caicos Islands, Villa Doma is a beautiful 7-bedroom villa that combines elegance and comfort. The 8,000-plus-square-foot villa features a king or double bed in each room.

Outside, the villa features a private pool surrounded by perfectly landscaped gardens. Guests can enjoy the fresh air with an outdoor kitchen, alfresco dining area, and poolside lounge.

Destination: Cooper Jack Bay Settlement, Turks and Caicos

Cooper Jack Bay Settlement, Turks and Caicos Bedrooms/Guest Count: 7 Bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, sleeps 18

7 Bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, sleeps 18 Cost : $12,240 per night (Taxes and service charge included)

: $12,240 per night (Taxes and service charge included) Cost breakdown: $1,224 per person per night for 10 people

$1,224 per person per night for 10 people Key Features: Chef for three meals daily, daily butler service, complimentary Jeep Wrangler

Chef for three meals daily, daily butler service, complimentary Jeep Wrangler Fees and minimum stays: Minimum stay of six nights. A delivery fee may apply for large beverage orders. Import, duty, and delivery apply to special-ordered items from overseas.

Minimum stay of six nights. A delivery fee may apply for large beverage orders. Import, duty, and delivery apply to special-ordered items from overseas. Source Link: Top Villas

Villa Buena Vida Pedregal — Cabo San Lucas, México

Perched on a cliff in the exclusive gated community of Pedregal, Villa Buena Vida is located in Cabo San Lucas. The villa boasts spectacular panoramic views of Finisterra Beach. The spacious villa features cool marble floors throughout and blends modern comforts with antique furniture. Swim leisurely in the freeform infinity pool, unwind in the steam room, or enjoy friendly competition with loved ones in the game room.

Destination: Cabo San Lucas, México

Cabo San Lucas, México Bedrooms/Guest Count: 10 Bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, sleeps 24

10 Bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, sleeps 24 Cost : $4,200 per night. (Taxes and service charge included)

: $4,200 per night. (Taxes and service charge included) Cost breakdown: $420 per person per night for 10 people

$420 per person per night for 10 people Key Features: Dedicated concierge, staff included

Dedicated concierge, staff included Fees and minimum stays: A minimum stay of four nights is required. Upon arrival, the property collects a $2,000 security deposit.

A minimum stay of four nights is required. Upon arrival, the property collects a $2,000 security deposit. Source Link: Onefinestay

Villa Zima — Marrakesh, Morocco

An oasis outside Marrakesh, Villa Zima offers views of the majestic Atlas Mountains. It’s surrounded by a manicured garden, olive and palm trees, making it the perfect backdrop for groups who want to spend time outdoors. You can also enjoy the terraces day and night, relax on sunbeds or in the pool, or indulge in a hammam or massage experience.

Destination: Marrakesh, Morocco

Marrakesh, Morocco Bedrooms/Guest Count: 9 Bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, sleeps 18 (up to 20)

9 Bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, sleeps 18 (up to 20) Cost : $3,474 per night (Taxes and service charge included)

: $3,474 per night (Taxes and service charge included) Cost breakdown: $347.40 per person per night for 10 people

$347.40 per person per night for 10 people Key Features: Butler service, daily house cleaning, pool, and breakfast are included.

Butler service, daily house cleaning, pool, and breakfast are included. Fees and minimum stays: The minimum stay is three nights. Dinner and lunch are not included. A tourism development tax of about $2 per night, per guest also applies.

The minimum stay is three nights. Dinner and lunch are not included. A tourism development tax of about $2 per night, per guest also applies. Source Link: Villanovo

Bring In The Chef

While many villa experiences include a chef or offer the option to add one as an extra service, several platforms let you book your own private chef. Before doing so, clear this option with concierge or guest services.

Take A Chef brings the fine dining experience to your home table. It works in three simple steps. Share your dates, party size, and cuisine preferences. You will then receive custom chef proposals, communicate with them directly, and plan the menu exactly as you see fit. Once you secure a chef, they will handle the groceries, table service, and even cleanup. This platform is available in more than 100 countries. For groups of three or more, expect to spend $170 – $230 per person, per day. Adding a private chef adds at least $1,700 per day to the villa cost for 10 people.

Staff on the CookinGenie platform take the stress out of cooking for a large group. Holiday and vacation chefs are used to cooking for big groups, and they don’t skip bringing holiday and festive cheer to vacations. The menus are crafted for the occasion and the group. You start by selecting your city. From there, users can access chef profiles. You build the perfect menu, then book the chef who can accommodate your needs. Costs vary by ingredients, but dinner parties can range from $100 to $300 per night, per person. CookinGenie also offers multi-day and meal-prep options for longer vacations. For dinner only, a CookinGenie chef adds at least $1,000 per day to villa costs for 10 people.

MiumMium is one of the largest online personal chef marketplaces. It allows consumers to explore menus, research chefs, and book unforgettable at-home culinary experiences. The process is simple. You will pick a date, choose a menu, and the chef takes it from there. No shopping, no preparation, no clean-up, and no stress. More than 18,000 chefs are registered in over 26,000 cities. Personal chef services cost an average of $50.65 to $76 per person, per meal. With MiumMium, one meal for 10 people costs at least $506.50 per day.

Private Villa Versus Hotel Block

Since hotel and villa rates move with demand, especially over the holidays, consider whether a hotel or a villa fits how you want to spend the trip.

When To Book A Villa

The group can fill the rooms. A villa makes sense when your group is large enough to fill it. It costs less when everyone pitches in. A six-bedroom villa is a splurge for five people, but split among 10 or 12, it can cost less per person than a hotel room.

A villa makes sense when your group is large enough to fill it. It costs less when everyone pitches in. A six-bedroom villa is a splurge for five people, but split among 10 or 12, it can cost less per person than a hotel room. The stay is long enough. Villas often require a minimum stay. Trips under three nights aren’t worth the villa, especially when you factor in cleaning and concierge fees.

Villas often require a minimum stay. Trips under three nights aren’t worth the villa, especially when you factor in cleaning and concierge fees. Shared meals are essential. During the holidays, villas make more sense for groups that want to share meals together.

During the holidays, villas make more sense for groups that want to share meals together. Multigenerational travel. Villas make life easier for multigenerational families or groups of friends. Separate wings give grandparents and children dedicated spaces that feel more predictable than hotels.

When To Book A Hotel

The trip is short. For stays under three nights, a hotel is often cheaper, since villa minimum stays and flat cleaning fees are spread over fewer nights.

For stays under three nights, a hotel is often cheaper, since villa minimum stays and flat cleaning fees are spread over fewer nights. Budgets and schedules vary. A hotel block lets everyone choose their own room based on category, arrival, and departure dates. Everyone pays their own bill, with no shared costs. A villa works best when everyone shares the same dates and agrees on how to split costs.

A hotel block lets everyone choose their own room based on category, arrival, and departure dates. Everyone pays their own bill, with no shared costs. A villa works best when everyone shares the same dates and agrees on how to split costs. Plans are still uncertain. Hotel cancellation policies can be more lenient than villa terms. If your PTO or plans are still up in the air, hotels are the best option to avoid hefty cancellation fees or the risk of no refund.

Planning Tips For Your Private Villa Rental

When booking holiday travel, remember these are peak periods for villa rentals. Rates are often higher during the holiday season than at other times of year. When comparing listings, use exact dates rather than the sample dates many listings provide.

Because villas and hotels are in demand during the holidays, plan to book months in advance for the best pricing. Read past the nightly rate before committing and confirm what’s included in your villa stay. Gratuity and chefs are not always included.

Private chefs vary by villa. Budget for the chef separately; ask for a weekly rate for your group. Ask whether groceries are included or billed at cost, whether there are any holiday surcharges or travel fees, and what the minimum guest count is.

Remember, the appeal of booking a villa with your loved ones is more than exclusivity to amenities. It’s about what the shared space can foster in a group that a hotel can’t always do, especially with larger groups. Villas give you peace of mind and an intimate space to be together without the interruptions and the unpredictability of other guests.

Villas offer all the holiday comforts: breakfast and coffee before the holiday meal, children getting ready to open gifts, walks between meals, and, most importantly, quality time with loved ones. A personal chef makes these moments even more special because no one has to spend time in the kitchen.

For the right group, villas make holiday travel feel more private and intentional without anyone giving up their space.