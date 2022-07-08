6 Reasons Why This Secluded Mexican Villa Needs To Be On Your Travel Bucket List

If you’re no stranger to luxury travel, you know that villas are the way to go. They offer a level of privacy and intimacy that most all-inclusive resorts and even high-end hotels can’t offer you, as companies are tending to the masses.

But a “first of its kind” concept has emerged at Private Paradise Villa in Cozumel, Mexico, taking the villa experience to the next level with its all-island exclusive idea.

“This is the first-ever luxury service that actually includes butlers, bartenders, and handlers going outside the resort with guests to continue to serve and help them experience the whole island in comfort and style,” John Cacciutti, president and owner of Slopes to Sands Dream Vacation Homes, tells Travel Noire.

The answer is yes to what you’re asking.

If you set up an activity or experience outside the resort, you have staff and handlers tag along with you!

“No cruise ship, no villa, no resort of any kind does this,” says Cacciutti.

And as if that wasn’t a good reason to book a reservation ASAP, here are six reasons why this secluded Mexican villa needs to be on your luxury travel bucket list.