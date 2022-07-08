Photo Credit: TN
6 Reasons Why This Secluded Mexican Villa Needs To Be On Your Travel Bucket List
If you’re no stranger to luxury travel, you know that villas are the way to go. They offer a level of privacy and intimacy that most all-inclusive resorts and even high-end hotels can’t offer you, as companies are tending to the masses.
But a “first of its kind” concept has emerged at Private Paradise Villa in Cozumel, Mexico, taking the villa experience to the next level with its all-island exclusive idea.
“This is the first-ever luxury service that actually includes butlers, bartenders, and handlers going outside the resort with guests to continue to serve and help them experience the whole island in comfort and style,” John Cacciutti, president and owner of Slopes to Sands Dream Vacation Homes, tells Travel Noire.
The answer is yes to what you’re asking.
If you set up an activity or experience outside the resort, you have staff and handlers tag along with you!
“No cruise ship, no villa, no resort of any kind does this,” says Cacciutti.
And as if that wasn’t a good reason to book a reservation ASAP, here are six reasons why this secluded Mexican villa needs to be on your luxury travel bucket list.
1. It’s A Peaceful Experience
Nowadays, it’s so hard to live in the moment and unplug. So, if you need a vacation that can give you perspective, peace, and the chance to disconnect, this villa is built in a way that will allow you to do all of the above.
The villa is constructed in a way that will woo you from the start.
Situated right on the Caribbean Sea, one of the highlights is starting and ending your day with the most idyllic views right in the backyard. Just head to the backyard, where you can go in for a swim, lay on the hammock on top of the water, stretch and do yoga on the deck, or get a massage inside of the cabana.
2. It’s A Personalized Experience
Activities and cuisine accommodate the masses when you stay at an Airbnb or high-end hotel. With this exclusive experience, your vacation is personalized to what you want – including your food and drinks, thanks to your private chef and baristas.
3. The Entertainment Comes To You
Another unforgettable experience? The entertainment comes to you. There’s live music, bands, an impressive acrobat show, celebrity chefs, and a Mayan ritual ceremony that you can enjoy from the comforts of your private villa.
4. Staff Travel With You To Excursions
What’s neat about the all-island inclusive concept is the trust and relationship you build with your handlers, chefs, and baristas go beyond the villa and travel with you.
This very intricate detail makes a world of difference in your vacation since the staff has worked really hard to get to know your likes and dislikes throughout the stay.
Unlike most inclusive resorts and private villas, this personal connection doesn’t happen, let alone staff coming with you on excursions to ensure they’re serving you the food and drink you want.
5. Exclusive Use Of Amenities
If we’re being honest, most of us stay in villas because we don’t have to share with strangers.
Private Paradise Cozumel has a home-movie theatre, waterslide, pool, swim-up bar, outside kids club, a game room, and more that’s exclusive to you.
6. Kid-Friendly
There’s no better feeling when traveling than staying at a place accommodating and welcoming to children. Private Paradise will allow your children to eat and play their little hearts out. And if you want to picnic in the backyard with your family, there’s space!