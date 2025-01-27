If you’ve been keeping up with Amazon Prime Video‘s hit series Harlem, you may already be familiar with the magical allure of the Manhattan neighborhood. The series, which centers on a group of friends who have navigated the throes of their twenties and thirties together within the titular neighborhood, actually films all of its scenes in and around Harlem, making it a perfect representation of the area. Those who have been watching from the beginning may be so enamored with the views, historical sites and thriving nightlife shown in the series that they’re considering booking a trip to the Big Apple. Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive guide to Harlem and its surrounding neighborhoods, including the best restaurants, excursions and tourist activities that you definitely need to put on your list. Before long, you may find yourself walking in the very footsteps of Camille Parks and her bad and boujee friends.

Season 3 of ‘Harlem’ Showcases New York Like Never Before

Key Scenes: Nearly all scenes in the show are shot in and around the streets of Harlem. While a few soundstage sets have been constructed for indoor coverage, the majority of Harlem maintains the raw, rugged feel of the gritty city, encompassing the good, the bad and the ugly of New York. The third and final season, which released on Jan. 23, showcases a more glamorous side of the neighborhood as each of the main characters level up in their lives and careers, offering a glimpse into some of the finest tourist destinations.

Best Time To Visit: Harlem is known to be a beautiful area year-round, so choosing when you book your trip is really a matter of personal taste. Christmas time in New York is known to be quite magical, though the biting cold can definitely be a bit much for those who don’t hail from snowy climates. The summers can get quite crowded, and also exceptionally humid. If it’s your first time visiting, consider booking something for the mid-spring or autumn, when temperatures are mild and the vibrant spirit of New York is open for anyone to tackle.

Transportation Options: New York is known the world over for its robust public transit system. Harlem is extremely walkable and bikeable; it also has plenty of buses and trains for you to make use of. Those looking to hit multiple stops all around New York could consider hailing a cab or renting a car, though you should beware of the newly unveiled congestion pricing program, which can make driving in the city a real headache.

New York natives can tell you that Harlem offers an accurate and hilarious look into daily life within the neighborhood, complete with some truly wacky side characters. Of course, the main crew frequent a far more upscale version of the city than many of its permanent residents, though this is the version of New York you’ll likely want to explore while you’re in town anyway. At the time of this writing, Harlem has no official production tour, but fans are definitely encouraged to check out the neighborhood as part of a self-guided effort to get the full experience. Along the way you’ll find plenty of historical sites, bodegas, street food vendors and photo opportunities to make your trip to the city that never sleeps the most memorable vacation yet.

Things To Do: New York City at large is one of the most exciting destinations on the entire globe, offering tons of culture, history and exciting activities. If you’re looking to limit your trip to just Harlem, you should definitely make sure to check out famed sites such as the Apollo Theater, the Studio Museum, and the Malcolm Shabazz Harlem Market. If you expand your scope into the surrounding areas, however, you can also check out Central Park, Times Square and even see the Statue of Liberty, if you don’t mind hopping on a ferry. New York is always thriving with live events, so be sure to Google who’s in town if you’re looking to catch any musicians, comedians or theater performances.

Where To Eat: Since Harlem is such a cultural hub, you’ll truly have your pick of the litter for flavors and cuisines. Some of the neighborhood’s best restaurants include La Grande Boucherie, Minton’s and the Jacob Restaurant Soul Food & Salad Bar. Don’t fret if you find any trouble scoring a reservation at these places, as there’s sure to be a delightful hole-in-the-wall bodega around each and every corner. As shown throughout the series, Harlem is absolutely buzzing with nightlife and food options, which includes a variety of local creations like chopped cheeses, Italian sausage and peppers and of course, sandwiches the ocky way.

Where To Stay: Though NYC is widely regarded as a super expensive place to live, Harlem itself offers a number of low-cost hotels. With any luck, you may save enough cash on your stay to put toward more museum visits, local tours and excursions. Some of the best hotels in Harlem include Aloft, Easyliving, Soul Food Mont Morris and Central Park North. Of course, there are also plenty of Airbnb rentals in the city, and other exclusive offers which can help you to squeeze the most out of your trip. With any luck, you may even fall in with a wacky but lovable group of like-minded friends seeking dating adventures and career mobility in the big city.