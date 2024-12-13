Dublin, Ireland’s capital, is a vibrant yet charming city. It is home to iconic sites such as the Guinness Storehouse, the Jameson Distillery, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, George’s Street Arcade, and the infamous Temple Bar.

The city offers a wide variety of hotels catering to all types of travelers, including solo adventurers, friend groups, couples, budget-conscious visitors, and families. In terms of price points, there is something for everyone, whether you’re visiting for a single day or planning an extended stay. The hotels listed below are among the best in Dublin, highly rated for their amenities and aesthetically pleasing decor.

When booking, consider the distance of your accommodation from Dublin Airport and the city center.

For this roundup, we chose the legendary and longstanding Trinity College as the reference point for the city center. However, keep in mind that traffic may impact travel times.

The Best Hotels In Dublin

The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

The Dean Hotel

The Clontarf Castle

The Merrion

The Clayton

Number 31

The Leinster

Zanzibar Locke, Ha’penny Bridge

The Wilder Townhouse

Arthaus

The Shelbourne, Autograph Collection

The Shelbourne is arguably Dubin’s most well-known luxury hotel. It’s nicknamed the “Grand Dame of Dublin.”

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about 10 minutes from the city center and from 25 the airport.

Luxury Spotlight: Over its 200-year history, The Shelbourne has hosted political figures, Old Hollywood stars, and Irish literary and musical talents.

Before you go: It's an upscale hotel that intersects history, luxury, and refined taste. There are three restaurants and three bars. Also, there's valet parking for those arriving by car.

The Dean Hotel

The Dean seems perfect for great for solo trips, couples, friends, and staycationers. Also, those who like to workout while on vacation would like it here.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about 14 minutes from the city center and 30 from the airport.

Boutique hotel Spotlight: The onsite rooftop restaurant and bar, Sophie’s, has all-day dining and city views. Meanwhile, The Dean Bar has more food, drinks, and a weekend DJ. Hotel guests get complimentary access to the onsite Power Gym, an extensive workout and wellness club that has a sauna, classes, changing rooms, recovery tools, gym equipment, and more.

Before you go: This accommodation has a hip and contemporary vibe. The hotel's website says it's located in the heart of Dublin's nightclub district.

Clontarf Castle Hotel

Here’s where to stay if you want to vacation in an actual Irish castle.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 3. It’s about 20 minutes from the city center and 15 from the airport.

Castle hotel Spotlight: The Clontarf Castle Hotel is an institution. Its origin story began in 1172, when the Lord of Meath, Hugh de Lacy, gave Clontarf lands to Adam de Phepoe. The building was redesigned in 1837 and has been a hotel since 1997.

Before you go: The Clontarf Castle Hotel is a fully accessible stay with four different room types. This is not a place for pets, as only guide dogs are allowed on the property. There are three onsite dining options, afternoon tea in the Atrium lobby, and guests have free parking.

The Merrion

This two Michelin Key-holding hotel has stunning gardens and a unique private art collection.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about five minutes from the city center and 20 from the airport.

Artistic, refined Spotlight: The notable private collection of 19th- and 20th-century artwork.

Before you go: The main house of The Merrion is comprised of four restored Georgian townhouses. The hotel offers 142 rooms and suites. There's a spa, an infinity pool, a gym, and a marble steam room.

Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport

Great for business travelers, those with short layovers, or those looking for an affordable stay close to the airport.

Area in the city of location: It’s about 25 minutes from the city center and 10 from the airport.

Affordable Spotlight: It’s one of the closest hotels to Dublin Airport.

It’s one of the closest hotels to Dublin Airport. Before you go: The complimentary airport shuttle arrives every 30 minutes. There are rooms and suites. Onsite dining and drinking include The Italian Kitchen and the Playwright Bar.

Number 31

This is an intimate, cozy stay for couples, solo travelers, or those wanting an adults-only vibe.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about seven minutes from the city center and 25 to the airport.

Lowkey, quaint, boutique townhouse Spotlight: It might seem strange, but guests really love the breakfast here in the morning. The meal includes homemade bread and granola, fresh fruit, Eggs Benedict, mushroom frittatas, and more.

Before you go: Onsite breakfast is served daily from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Travelers with disabilities should know that there are four floors of rooms and no elevator. There are no late check outs. Parking is extremely minimal.

The Leinster

Perfect for those seeking a chic and artsy stay.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about five minutes into the city center and 20 to the airport.

A boutique luxe hideaway with chic yet vibrant decor Spotlight: The 300 original paintings from over 80 artists scattered around the hotel.

Before you go: There are 55 rooms and suites. There's Jean-Georges at The Leinster and The Collins Club for dining and drinks.

Zanzibar Locke, Ha’penny Bridge

An ideal stay for those in Dublin for an extended amount of time, or traveling with their dog.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 1. It’s about 15 minutes into the city center and 20 to the airport.

Apartment hotel, laid-back, homey Spotlight: There is a communal laundry area on the first floor.

There is a communal laundry area on the first floor. Before you go: Guests can choose from studio and suite apartment-style accommodations that are cleaned weekly (but can be tidied more frequently for a fee). Onsite, there’s a co-working space, a courtyard, a coffee shop, and a small gym. Also, this hotel is dog-friendly.

The Wilder Townhouse

This is a quaint stay perfectly blends luxury and comfort.

Area in the city of location: The hotel is in Dublin 2. It’s about 10 minutes into the city center and 25 to the airport.

Boutique Spotlight: This stay touts one Michelin Key.

This stay touts one Michelin Key. Before you go: Located in a residential area, this is three-floor hotel has 42 rooms and suites. Nearby is St. Stephen’s Green. There are accessible accommodations on the property.

Arthaus Hotel Dublin

This art-lover oasis has vibrant, contemporary, and artistic furnishing.

Area in the city of location: It’s about 10 minutes into the city center and 25 from the airport.

Boutique, luxury, vibrant decor Spotlight: This hotel is inspired by the Bauhaus school of art and design in Germany, which existed from 1919 to 1933.

This hotel is inspired by the Bauhaus school of art and design in Germany, which existed from 1919 to 1933. Before you go: The hotel is filled with artwork inspired by Germany’s Bauhaus movement. There’s an onsite dining and drinking option, Laszlo’s Bar & Restaurant.

There are many neighborhoods in Dublin worth exploring. While there, visitors can also support various Black-owned businesses like Ruby Tuesday’s Soul Food and Pillows and Patterns.