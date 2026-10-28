In exciting news for outdoorsy types and nature enthusiasts, the United States just made a southeastern Arizona gem the country’s 64th and newest national park.

On October 20, President Donald J. Trump signed the Chiricahua National Park Act, officially redesignating Chiricahua National Monument as Chiricahua National Park. Government officials protected the area as a national monument in 1924. And now, as a 12,000-acre national park, its natural and cultural richness will continue being protected and maintained for generations to come.

“Chiricahua has been part of the National Park System for more than a century, and this new designation marks an exciting chapter in its history,” said Jessica Bowron, Comptroller Exercising the Delegated Authority of the Director of the National Park Service, in a U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) press release.

“While its name is changing, our commitment remains the same: protecting this remarkable landscape and its cultural heritage while providing opportunities for visitors to experience and enjoy it for generations to come,” she added.

Chiricahua National Park, Nicknamed The “Wonderland Of Rocks”

Federica Grassi / Getty Images

Located near Willcox, Chiricahua National Park is Arizona’s fourth national park. The site is home to notable rhyolite rock formations, known as “the Pinnacles,” created by a volcanic eruption around 27 million years ago. While at the park, visitors can also discover Chiricahua Apache history and learn about the Swedish immigrants who homesteaded at the on-site Faraway Ranch in the late 1800s.

Because the activities that you can do appeal to a multigenerational crowd, Chiricahua National Park can make for an ideal family-friendly trip. Hiking, birdwatching, and stargazing in the Dark Sky International-certified area are among the most popular activities visitors enjoy at the Arizona destination. Regardless of whether you’re going for a short day or a camping trip, you may also consider adding to your itinerary a picnic, some horseback riding, or a car ride down the scenic 8-mile Bonita Canyon Drive.

“Chiricahua’s towering rock spires, rich Apache heritage, and remarkable biodiversity make it one of America’s most extraordinary landscapes,” Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum stated in the DOI press release. “This new designation will shine a national spotlight on one of Arizona’s hidden gems, creating opportunities to welcome more visitors, strengthen local economies, and share this incredible landscape with more Americans.”