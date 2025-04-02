Located in Flatbush, Brooklyn Bathhouse recently opened, offering a soothing and relaxing respite in New York City.

The bathhouse includes hot and cool pools, a steam room, two saunas, and spa treatments. Weekday passes are $50 and grant four hours of access. Weekend pass pricing is $65 for a four-hour period and begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. Visitors who purchase a spa treatment may have access to the bathhouse amenities included in their treatment’s price. Brooklyn Bathhouse offers 60 and 90-minute massages, couple’s massages, and three different types of body scrubs (conducted in the designated “Scrub Room”). Visitors may also decide to dine at the on-site restaurant, which serves fresh pasta. ​

@itssierrasimonee Come with me to the new Black owned “Brooklyn Bathhouse” in Flatbush Brooklyn! We had a blast! We definitely will be back! #brooklynbathhouse ♬ original sound – Sierra Davis

Brooklyn Bathhouse has convenient open hours for those who work late, have lengthy fitness regimens, or are simply burned out by the daily hustle and bustle. The establishment is open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Check for events on social media or Brooklyn Bathhouse’s website, as a Paint and Sip is usually hosted monthly.

What Should I Know Before Visiting Brooklyn Bathhouse?

Guests must remove their “street shoes” in the lobby. They will be provided with a locker, and wearing a swimsuit and sandals is required in the bathhouse areas. The women’s and men’s locker room areas are separate. Visitors are asked to keep their voices at a whisper to maintain a relaxing ambiance for all guests.

Visitors should reschedule their trip if they feel sick or are contagious. No drug use, alcohol consumption, or vaping is allowed onsite. There’s also a strict no-tolerance policy for “sexual harassment, unwanted touching, lewd language, and inappropriate comments.”