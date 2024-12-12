One of your travel resolutions for the new year should be making a list of burnout travel destinations—and then taking those trips.

According to WebMD, “burnout” is an extended feeling of exhaustion, overwhelm, and fatigue caused by one or more points of stress or pressure in one’s life. Occupational, personal, financial, and health-related woes may all contribute, leading to reduced productivity and a lack of motivation. This is why it’s important to regularly reward yourself with restorative vacations.

Travel can be an excellent way to combat and prevent burnout. Taking a vacation physically removes you from the stresses of everyday life and offers a change of scenery. Whether traveling alone or with others, fulfilling your wanderlust can leave you feeling happier and more empowered about life. Simply put, travel broadens your horizons.

The roundup below includes restorative destinations you can plan to visit in 2025 so burnout never sets in. Give yourself a respite from everyday life and something to look forward to. Even one or two wellness trips in the new year can make a difference. The destinations below can be preventative visits, or places to go if burnout is already taking a toll.

Escape To The Desert

Tyler Casey / Unsplash

Best Places To Visit: Joshua Tree, California, USA; Sedona, Arizona, USA; NamibRand Nature Reserve, Southern Namibia; Wadi Rum, Jordan

Escaping to a desert destination can be beautiful and rejuvenating. They provide lots of mood-boosting vitamin D from the daily sunshine. Then, at night, you’ll likely be mind-blown by the stunning stars lighting up the nighttime sky. Seeing the beauty of flora and fauna in the desert, as well as the expansive starlit sky, are sure to provide perspective.

Enjoy A Cabin Getaway

Cara Fuller / Unsplash

Best Places To Visit: Lake Tahoe, California-Nevada border, USA; Blue Ridge Mountains, several states in the Eastern United States

A cabin getaway is a great trip for running away from your regular life for a few days. No matter the weather outside, you can hole up inside and simply focus on yourself. It’s a great time to organize your thoughts, journal, read, do yoga, and maybe even enjoy a warm fireplace.

Bask In Natural Beauty

J. Amill Santiago / Unsplash

Best Places To Visit: Iceland; Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve, Costa Rica; Lake Atitlán, Guatemala; Pamukkale, Turkey

Connecting to nature and grounding are two of the best things you can do for holistic mind, body, and soul rejuvenation. Whether you’re spending time in a forest, taking a dip in a thermal body of water, or simply enjoying scenery and nature sounds, you’re sure to feel good afterward.

Relax Beachside

Sean Oulashin / Unsplash

Best Places To Visit: Isla Mujeres, Mexico; The Dalmatian Coast, Croatia; Sugar Beach, St. Lucia; Anse Source d’Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

Many people would say there’s nothing more relaxing than being on a beach. Therefore, where the sand and water meet is one of the best burnout travel destinations. The warm sand between your toes, the sunshine hitting your skin, and the sounds of crashing waves make a beach vacay truly magical. Sometimes, a dip in the water is all it takes to wash away feelings of stress.