Booking.com’s list of 2025 travel predictions theorizes that “men-only” travel and retreats will trend next year. The travel booking platform anticipates travelers ditching “bro culture” and opting for wellness and self-development.

The report notes that “empowered vulnerability” is another thing men might consider more regarding their travels. Some motivating priorities will be relaxation, unwinding from everyday stress, and making new friendships.

Interestingly, 47% of travelers overall and 56% of women would encourage men they know to take a male wellness vacay. The number of travelers regardless of gender hiked to 58% for millennials and 65% for Gen Z.

According to the source, the backdrop of the potential rise in male wellness retreats includes “growing societal awareness around male mental health” and increased fluidity with gender norms.

What Else Did Booking.com’s 2025 Trend Prediction Share?

The sample for Booking.com’s 2025 Travel Predictions included 27,713 respondents worldwide. The subjects submitted their data via online surveys in July and August of this year. Those who responded plan to jet-set “for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months.”

One of the interesting trends the report shared was a potential uptick in neuroinclusivity in travel. The shift would revolve around creating and embarking on travel experiences that are inclusive of “neuro-atypical needs.”

Another notable predicted trend is Spending Kids’ Inheritance (SKI). The latter is based on Booking.com’s finding that 46% of those surveyed “would rather spend money on a trip of a lifetime in 2025 than leaving inheritance to their children.”

“With popular norms left firmly in 2024, there’ll be a growing focus on personal growth and meaningful experiences. From baby boomers taking on thrill-seeking adventures to men prioritizing mental well-being on men-only retreats, travel is becoming more about self-discovery and deep connections,” noted Booking.com. “[The] research highlights how people want meaning from their travel and a greater sense of purpose at the heart of each trip they take.”