On Christmas Eve, a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines flight after completing its journey from Chicago to Maui. United Airlines Flight 202 departed from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on December 24, 2024, bound for Kahului Airport in Maui, Hawaii. The Boeing 787-10 aircraft completed its journey without incident, landing at its destination as scheduled.

However, ground crew members made a shocking discovery during post-flight inspections. According to a statement from United Airlines, “Upon arrival at Kahului airport in Maui on Tuesday, a body was found in the wheel well of one of the main landing gears on a United aircraft.” The airline emphasized that the wheel well is only accessible from outside the aircraft. The carrier added, “At this time, it is not clear how or when the person accessed the wheel well.”

How Did The Body End Up The Wheel Well Of The United Airlines Flight?

The Maui Police Department launched an investigation into the incident, working closely with United Airlines and federal authorities. As of now, the identity of the deceased individual remains unknown. Authorities are working to piece together the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

The discovery prompted a thorough review of security measures at O’Hare International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports. Investigators are scrutinizing surveillance footage and interviewing airport personnel to determine how someone could have gained access to a restricted area and climbed into the wheel well undetected.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) states that more than 77% of people who have attempted to stow away in this manner have died. The risks are numerous and severe. As the aircraft climbs to cruising altitude, stowaways face extreme cold, with temperatures dropping as low as -63°C (-81°F).

The lack of oxygen at high altitudes can lead to hypoxia and loss of consciousness. Additionally, when the landing gear retracts after takeoff, there is a high risk of the mechanism crushing the stowaway individual.