A woman shockingly boarded a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris without a ticket or proper documentation despite the airport’s stringent security measures.

The breach in security happened on November 26, 2024, during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. The unidentified stowaway, in her late 50s, successfully bypassed multiple security checkpoints at John F. Kennedy International Airport. She then boarded Delta Flight 264 bound for Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The stowaway’s presence was only discovered after the plane landed in Paris when flight attendants noticed her unusual behavior. Speaking to CNN, passenger Rob Jackson said that the crew announced a “serious security issue” upon arrival. They instructed all passengers to remain seated as French police boarded the aircraft.

Stowaway Reveals Security Lapses

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed that the woman had undergone security screening and was not carrying any prohibited items. However, she managed to bypass two identity verification and boarding status stations before boarding the aircraft. This issue has prompted a thorough investigation by both Delta Air Lines and relevant authorities.

CNN reports that a Delta spokesperson said, “Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That’s why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end.”

The Woman Causes More Havoc On The Return Flight

The story took another turn on November 30, 2024, when the same woman caused a disturbance on a return flight to the United States. According to sources familiar with the incident, she became unruly before takeoff from Charles de Gaulle Airport, leading to her removal from the aircraft.

Passenger Gary Treichler, who was on the return flight, reported that the woman repeatedly expressed her unwillingness to return to the United States, invoking the Geneva Convention and claiming that only a judge could force her to go back.

The woman, reportedly holding a Russian passport, now remains in French custody at the time of writing. Her eventual return to the United States is expected to result in further legal consequences, with the possibility of arrest by New York authorities.