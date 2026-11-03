Although an Amadeus breach has affected a number of companies and their customers, travelers can take steps to protect themselves moving forward.

Amadeus IT Group is a major industry player whose software and systems are used to manage bookings for airlines, travel agencies, hotels, and other types of travel companies worldwide. On October 30, Cathay Pacific said around 53,000 of its bookings were compromised between August 2023 and September 2026 via “unauthorized access in Amadeus’s system.” The variety of information exposed in the breach included booking references, names, and flight details — and in a smaller number of cases, passenger email and phone contacts, travel documents and/or frequent flyer numbers.

In its statement, Cathay Pacific said there is no evidence that its customers’ payment information was exposed in the Amadeus breach. Additionally, the Hong Kong-based airline said the incident is no longer affecting its systems and that it will contact impacted customers once it has all the necessary details. Moreover, the carrier said it has alerted the relevant authorities about the data breach.

Cathay Pacific is one of several airlines that have disclosed being affected by the Amadeus breach. Malaysia Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Korean Air, and Asiana Airlines are also among the carriers that issued recent statements updating their customers about the breach.

What To Do If You’re The Victim Of A Security Breach

Last month, Amadeus issued a statement addressing the data breach. It said, “Certain booking-display data was accessible through the vulnerability.”

“There are no indications that this vulnerability has been exploited for ransomware purposes. Amadeus implemented measures to fix the vulnerability as well as enhanced monitoring and detection capabilities. We are in direct dialogue with our customers and authorities,” the company said in part.

Airlines should alert customers if their personal or payment information has been accessed by an unauthorized party. If your information has been compromised, it’s critical to take actions within your control to protect yourself. You’ll need to monitor your exposed accounts (banking, email, etc.) for suspicious activity. Changing your passwords and enabling multi-factor authentication can aid in protection. And if you notice any strange activity on your compromised account, it’s important to contact the provider immediately and let them know.