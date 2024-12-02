Over the course of the past few years, Netflix has increasingly established itself as the premiere home for foreign language projects and historical dramas. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the latest season of the hit German series The Empress. The show, which centers on a young Bavarian princess who grows to become one of the most influential Austrian autocrats of her time, released its six-episode second season on Nov. 22 to a flurry of positive reviews. As some viewers were quick to point out, the new season has offered a significant change of scenery for the Empress and her cohorts. This backdrop swap is more than just a creative use of space for the series; it presents a brand new shooting location, as season two was filmed all around Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic.

Though the bulk of The Empress‘ first season was filmed in Germany, the latest batch of episodes see princess Sissi jet-setting across Europe to strengthen her claim to the throne and establish independence in early adulthood. As a result, she finds bold new architecture, experiences the highs and lows of foreign cultures and faces off against her strongest adversaries yet. While you certainly wouldn’t want to come face-to-face with any regime-toppling enemies any time soon, we’re willing to bet the vibrant views offered by Prague have left you enticed and ready for a trip to the Czech Republic all your own. Keep reading for our quick but comprehensive guide to Prague’s best eateries, day trips and excursions. Before long, you may find yourself walking the very streets where the princess contemplates her plot to shatter the glass ceiling of the monarchy.

Prague, Czech Republic

Key Scenes: Numerous exterior shots display the beauty of Prague. From the establishing shots which highlight the city’s photogenic skyline, to wide shots showcasing Empress Elisabeth von Wittelsbach as she traverses the historic roads along the Vltava River.

Best Time To Visit: Though Prague is a beautiful destination year-round, most visitors tend to agree that the city is at its best in the spring months of late March through early May. Some tourist attractions, like Prague’s towering castles, only open their doors to visitors during the spring. During such time, the city offers mild temperatures, sparse crowds and plenty of activities sure to get you out of the hotel and into a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Transportation Options: It may come as a surprise to many Americans, but the Czech Republic actually has a fairly comprehensive public transportation grid. This is especially pronounced within Prague, as the city houses over one million full-time residents. If you’re looking to stay within the city on your next trip, you should be safe taking buses, trains and taxis. Of course, those who find themselves venturing to the outskirts of town are welcome to rent a car or hire a dedicated driver for their excursion.

Since the Netflix series first premiered in 2022, The Empress has had some of the most stunning visuals on television. The series, which sees its title character traveling all around Europe, has made great use of its brief 12-episode run thus far, filming in some of the most beautiful and historic locations the continent offers. Season two sees The Empress heading to Prague for the very first time, delivering some of the most breathtaking views along the way. Superfans of the series will surely recognize the colorful homes, gothic churches and medieval baroque architecture all over the City of a Hundred Spires, especially after visiting for themselves. Even if you have no interest in The Empress, you’ll find plenty to love about the vibrant cultural hub, from the bustling town square to the Bohemian Switzerland National Park.

Several full-day guided tours of the city are available for visitors of all stripes, including those that loop far outside of Prague’s borders and into well-preserved medieval developments such as Cesky Krumlov and Kutná Hora. If you’re a fan of the macabre, you can find ghost tours and catacombs to explore, while others looking for a more laid-back experience can take a cruise down the Vltava River followed by an authentic Czech meal. Prague was settled many centuries ago, meaning the entire area has a rich history and culture that dates back to some of mankind’s earliest standing architecture. This ancient influence colors everything in the city, from its historic shops, bridges and eclectic blend of delicious cuisine.

Things To Do: As stated, Prague truly has something for everyone. Even, as we learn in the new season, for a 17th-century Empress hell-bent on establishing herself as a unique force for the future of Europe. First-time visitors would be remiss if not to visit Prague Castle during their stay in the city, while others should be certain to explore the Museum of Fantastic Illusions. Additional landmarks and experiences worth checking out include the Astronomical Clock at the Old Town Hall, the Prague Zoo, and a 5 Course Medieval Dinner, curated by local guides. With all the castles, breweries and historical sites around, you may find yourself booking return trips year after year.

Where To Eat: Unlike some of its Western European neighbors, the Czech Republic is known for delivering excellent cuisine at a relatively inexpensive cost. Up-scale restaurants throughout Prague include Zlatá Praha Restaurant, Gruzie Restaurant, and Prahaggogi. While each of these stops offer truly enlightening eating experiences, you can still have a top-shelf meal in the city on a shoestring budget by visiting eateries like Taiko or Sad Man’s Tongue Bar & Bistro. Any way you slice it, you won’t be visiting historic castles on an empty stomach.

Where To Stay: Much like the city’s restaurants, Prague packs a lot of bang for your buck in terms of hotel accommodations. Those looking to stretch their dollar the farthest should consider booking a room at the Don Giovanni Hotel, the Grand International or The Charles Hotel, where stays are uncharacteristically inexpensive compared to many bustling American cities. If money is no object, be sure to splurge for a room in the historic Hotel Pod Veží, BoHo Prague Hotel or The Mozart. As always it’s worth noting that the city will keep you quite busy during your stay, so you likely won’t be spending much time cooped up in your room to begin with.