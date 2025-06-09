Amazon Prime Video subscribers may already be well acquainted with “The Better Sister.” The thrilling new series, not to be confused with the similarly titled “The Good Sister,” which also premiered this year, first landed on Amazon on May 29 and has already begun making waves with audiences everywhere. For those that don’t know, “The Better Sister” follows siblings Chloe Taylor and Nicky Macintosh (portrayed by Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks) as they mend their tattered relationship following a bizarre tragedy. Adam Macintosh, husband to Chloe and ex-husband to Nicky, has been murdered, and the police believe that his killer is someone close to him. If you’re thinking this sounds like the kind of thing that could only take place in New York, you’re absolutely correct. “The Better Sister” was shot on location in and around Long Island and New York City.

Whether you’ve been meaning to explore the expansive state of New York for some time or you’re just anxious to walk in the same footsteps as the estranged sisters, you may be interested in checking out a few key filming locations for “The Better Sister.” Luckily, we’ve outlined some of the core locales and a few scenic activities that tourists and natives can explore while people-watching wealthy aristocrats and dysfunctional families. Be sure to read ahead if you’re planning a trip to Long Island, as we’ve got the scoop on all the best hotels, restaurants and day trip options.

Explore Long Island, New York (Without The Family Baggage)

Key Scenes: Though a few key portions of “The Better Sister” were captured in the heart of New York City, most of the narrative takes place just across from Manhattan in the ritzy, glamorous locale of Long Island. Specific sites where filming took place include Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and the neighborhood of the Hamptons. These regions are famous for their expensive homes, gorgeous beaches and summertime tourism. For Chloe and Nicky, the insular communities of Long Island are part of their undoing, as the story of Adam’s murder becomes the talk of the town, unraveling their respective social lives.

Best Time to Visit: Like all portions of New York State, Long Island is a delightful vacation spot all year round. Of course, those looking to squeeze the most out of their trip should really make the pilgrimage to Hollywood East during the summer, as that’s when the area truly shines brightest. Sun-kissed beaches, bustling boardwalks and plenty of high-end shopping boutiques can be found all over Long Island, making it an idyllic vacation spot even for native New Yorkers.

Transportation Options: While New York City is world-renowned for its robust public transit system, Long Island is a lot more spaced out and suburban. The area is still partially walkable, and offers decent access to buses, trains and taxis. You may find that you need a rental car to truly traverse the space if you plan on moving around a lot. Those looking to stay in touristy areas and hit the beach need not worry.

Since “The Better Sister” is still so fresh and new to streaming, there don’t seem to be any official production tours available just yet. Still, fans of the series are always welcome to embark upon a self-guided experience. Those who enjoy the show should have no trouble locating a few notable landmarks seen on their television screen, as well as a few other iconic pieces of film and TV history. Long Island and New York City are home to hundreds of other film and television productions, so there are still plenty of official Hollywood-style tours available. Even if you have little interest in the behind-the-scenes locales of your favorite fictional characters, you’ll find that Long Island is stacked with exciting opportunities to explore, eat, and shop to your heart’s content.

Things to Do: As noted above, it wouldn’t be a trip to Long Island without a few excursions to the local beaches. Cooper’s Beach, Ponquogue Beach and Jones Beach State Park are a few local favorites for anyone looking to surf, bike, walk the dog or explore the boardwalk. Even if you have no interest in diving directly into the sand and surf, you can engage with the beach by visiting notable landmarks such as the Montauk Point Lighthouse or the Long Island Aquarium. If you find yourself exploring “Better Sister” filming locations in Oyster Bay, you’ll surely want to try the Outrageous Oyster Bay Scavenger Hunt, which will allow you to explore the coastline while engaging with a fun and exciting mystery of your own. And of course, if you’ve still got some cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can always scoop up some exceptional deals at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead.

Where to Eat: Long Island is home to some of the finest eateries in all of New York State, offering a complex blend of steakhouses, seafood and refined rooftop cocktails. Peter Luger Steak House is a notable stop for all sirloin connoisseurs, while local favorites like Verona Ristorante, Cowfish and the Michelin star-rated Chuan Tian Xia offer uniquely Long Island experiences. If you’re more interested in a laid-back and inexpensive meal, you can also find tons of burger shops, beach pizzerias and fried clams along the coastline.

Where to Stay: As you can likely anticipate, one of the major difficulties of vacationing in Long Island is the cost of lodging. Unless you’ve got some serious cash to shell out, you may find that booking a room in the Allegria Hotel, Garden City Hotel or Madison Fire Island Pines is out of the question. Even still, this barrier shouldn’t prevent you from exploring the Golden Coast. Airbnb can be a helpful resource for those looking to split large residences among a group of friends or family members, while some visitors prefer to stay in Connecticut or New Jersey and commute to Long Island via train or ferry.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Jake in “The Better Sister”?

Those who have watched the show know that Jake is a former colleague of Adam Macintosh, and a secret lover to Adam’s wife Chloe. His inclusion in the narrative is just one of many twists designed to ratchet up the tension as the show goes on. By the end of the series, we learn that Jake and Adam were both in contact with the FBI and attempting to uncover a grand criminal conspiracy. Unfortunately, Jake is mysteriously murdered during the show, not unlike his partner. For now, there’s no way of knowing for sure who killed him, as the show leaves the mystery open-ended.

Is there a season two of “The Better Sister”?

For now, there’s been no news of a second season of “The Better Sister.” Amazon Prime Video has neither offered a cancellation nor an official renewal. On one hand, it could be argued that the show has wrapped up its core plot, and is ready to end, even with a few lingering questions, though super-fans are obviously clamoring for more. If you’re interested in seeing additional adventures within the narrative, be sure to watch the series in its entirety and recommend it to your friends, as Amazon is likely poring over the viewership data while weighing out their next moves.