Waiting for a new travel deal to drop is part of the lifestyle for travelers. As the eagerly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Travel 2024 approaches, adventurers are gearing up for deals that will boost their next getaway.

This year, the e-commerce giant added travel discounts, and 2024’s Prime Day travel deals will have you soaring. The deals include offers from airlines, cruises, and more. Let’s see what Prime Day Travel 2024 has in store.

Airlines

While Amazon doesn’t sell airline tickets, it has partnered with several carriers to offer exclusive discounts to Prime members. One of the standout deals comes from Southwest Airlines, which is offering up to 30% off base fares for flights booked during the Prime Day event. To take advantage of this offer, use the code PRIME when booking your flights through Southwest’s dedicated Prime Day portal.

Qatar Airways also has special fare discounts for members of its Privilege Club loyalty program. Members can use the promo code PCJUL24 to enjoy up to $150 off in business class and up to $50 off in economy class on base fares. Additionally, Air New Zealand is participating in Prime Day with attractive offers on flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Auckland. Prices for premium economy and premier business class fares start at $949 per leg.

Cruises

If you’ve been yearning for a luxurious getaway on the high seas, Prime Day 2024 might just be your perfect opportunity. This year, major cruise lines are making waves with exclusive offers for Prime members that are too good to miss. Carnival Cruise Line has up to 40% off select sailings as part of their Prime Day deal. This discount applies to various cruise itineraries. It will allow you to choose from exciting destinations at a fraction of the usual cost.

Head over to Carnival’s dedicated Prime Day page to take advantage of this deal. There, you’ll find a curated selection of discounted cruises, with options sorted by price to help you find the best deal for your budget.

Princess Cruises also has a range of enticing deals for Prime Day shoppers. Their limited-time offer features up to 40% off cruise fares plus $99 deposits. Remember, while these deals are attractive, they’re subject to availability and may have specific terms and conditions. It’s always best to book early to secure the best fares and have a wider selection of sail dates, itineraries, and stateroom options.

Rental Cars

For those who prefer to explore on four wheels, Prime Day 2024 has you covered with some enticing rental car deals. Avis leads the pack with an offer of up to 30% off car rentals for Prime members. As a bonus, you’ll receive a gift card worth 10% of your rental cost. You can use it towards future rentals or other Avis services.

Budget Rent a Car also has exclusive deals for Amazon customers that extend beyond U.S. borders. In previous years, deals have included up to 30% off base rates, making it an excellent opportunity for those planning domestic and international road trips.

Not to be outdone, Sixt is also offering Prime members up to 30% off their car rentals.

Experiences

Prime Day 2024 offers much more than just how to get from point A to point B. Prime Day also gives you options for what to do when you arrive. As such, Amazon has partnered with Viator, a leading platform for booking tours and activities worldwide, to offer Prime members a whopping 10% off select experiences. Your dreams of a sunset catamaran cruise in Santorini, a private tour of the Louvre in Paris, or a thrilling helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon can finally come true.

