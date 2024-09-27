Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, set for October 8-9, is your ticket to scoring incredible travel bargains. During the 48-hour shopping spree, Prime members will have exclusive access to unbelievable savings on all the essentials for a savvy traveler. With deals up to 88% off, you’ll be itching to plan your next getaway.

Here are 12 must-have discounts for smarter, more budget-friendly travel.

Our Top 12 Picks For Amazon Prime Big Deal Day Travel Deals

COSLUS Water Dental Flosser Teeth Pick

Proudly supported by a group of American dentists, the COSLUS water dental flosser has cutting-edge 0.3mm+0.3mm ultra-fine dual-thread water pulse technology. This water dental pick uses high-pressure pulses of water at 1400-1800 times per minute (within a 5% variation range) to thoroughly clean deep into teeth and remove 99.9% of dental stains.

TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones

These Bluetooth earphones have a charging case that allows you to charge them wirelessly or with a USB-C connection. They are IPX5 waterproof and have a nano-coating that keeps sweat and water out, making them perfect for sports. You can listen to music while exercising, traveling, working, reading, or sleeping.

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool

Maintaining radiant, youthful skin is easy with the help of the Kitsch Pro dermaplaning tool set. It works on both men and women and gets rid of unwanted hair and dead skin. The 12-pack of face razors has a blade made entirely of stainless steel. For best results, use every 3 to 4 weeks. It is the ideal hair removal product for your needs while on the go.

Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch

The 8.3-inch dimensions of this waterproof phone pouch make it suitable for use with or without a case, giving your phone an extra layer of protection. The Hiearcool waterproof phone pouch is crafted from enhanced TPU material, ensuring top-notch responsiveness when utilizing your phone features like face ID to unlock and make calls.

Bedsure Soft Throw Blanket

The Fuzzy Faux Fur Blanket by Bedsure provides the ideal weight for keeping warm without adding bulk. This cozy blanket is perfect for those chilly days, whether you’re lounging around the house, on a road trip, or camping. It features 1.5″ of shaggy plush on one side and ultra-soft Sherpa on the other; it comes in various colors and sizes.

Lamicall Adjustable Laptop Stand

Whether it’s a Surface Laptop, Google Pixelbook, HP, ASUS, Acer, Chromebook, Alienware, or any other laptop between 10″ and 17.3″ in screen size, this laptop stand for desk is sure to fit. The height and angle of the laptop stand are fully adjustable to suit your specific needs. It is collapsible, so you can put it in your laptop bag or take it with you on business travels or vacations.

Gofiep Women’s Tennis Dress

The workout tennis dress is airy and has a buttery, soft texture. Thanks to its technology, the cloth will stretch to fit no matter how you move. When you’re on the move, you may keep your essentials—like a credit card or other small item—in one of the two side pockets. With the cut-out design, you’ll feel more airflow and stay more relaxed while you work out.

THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Joggers Pants

These lightweight joggers will keep you comfortable when you’re out and about. Two fixed side pockets provide ample storage for your essentials—a phone, keys, and wallet—and are conveniently located for easy access. They are great for lazing around the house, traveling, working out, yoga, outdoor activities, and sports like running.

Coolife Suitcase Set

This lightweight, long-lasting bag is made with ABS, which makes it both durable and versatile. The retractable handle and four adjustable spinning wheels allow you to glide or slide at your own speed. The polyester used to make the duffel bag, backpack, and toiletries bag is mildly water-resistant. Thanks to their back-sleeve designs, you can easily attach the duffel bag or backpack to the retractable luggage handle.

NISHEL Travel Toiletry Bag

Makeup, mini-sized shampoo, conditioner, and skin care items can all fit in the space-saving hanging toiletry case. When unfolded, it has four distinct sections for optimal organization, and when folded, it collapses flat to take up very little room in your luggage. For simple screening purposes, it has a see-through window.

ZORFIN Backpack

This unisex bag, with its two main pockets, is designed to accommodate laptops up to 15.6 inches in size. There’s also a hidden front storage pocket, a utility pocket with an organizer built in, and another zipped bag on the outside for your convenience. Its design features two side pockets to store water bottles of different sizes. Built to last with YKK zippers and reinforced stitching, it will give you peace of mind on all your excursions.

EUCOS iPhone Tripod Stand

Selfies, group photos, vlogging, YouTube, TikTok, FaceTime, and Instagram are just some of the many uses for this versatile iPhone stand. The Tripod Mount Adapter is flexible and long-lasting. Whether you’re filming steady video with the Remote Control or snapping a group picture, the iPhone’s limit flange design makes it incredibly easy to adjust the horizontal, 45-degree, and vertical position.

Our editors love finding you the best products and offers! If you purchase something by clicking on one of the affiliate links on our website, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.