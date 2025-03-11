According to March 10 reports, at least four fires that began on Long Island over the weekend have burned down hundreds of acres. Arson investigators and detectives are still trying to determine how the fires started. It’s estimated that 600 acres have been scorched.

Per USA Today, authorities believe the fires may have been the accidental result of someone trying to make s’mores in a Manorville backyard. Authorities’ preliminary timeline theorizes that the initial fire began March 8 around 9:30 a.m. in that Manorville backyard. Though that blaze was extinguished around an hour later, another fire arose on the Sunrise Highway’s south side—a short distance from the initial fire. The authorities noted that two additional fires were reported. The largest fire blazed in the Pine Barrens.

According to NBC News, the regions impacted by the fires’ risks include Long Island, all five of New York City’s boroughs, southeastern New York State, northern New Jersey, and southern Connecticut.

The effort to handle the fires included the Westhampton Beach Volunteer Fire Department, the Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance Company, and local dispatchers and volunteers. Moreover, neighboring Nassau County, New York State agencies, and federal partners stepped in.

The fires have been completely contained as of this report.

What Are Local Officials Saying Regarding The Long Island Fires?

“Our investigation is pointing strongly towards an accidental origin for Saturday’s fires,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina reportedly said during a March 10 news conference. “We still have a couple of things to do – we want to interview every 911 caller. We want to run down every crime stopper’s lead, just to rule every possibility out.”

On March 9, a statewide burn ban went into effect that prohibited actions that could lead to “increased risk of wildfires,” according to the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services. The temporarily banned actions include no “outdoor brush and debris burning” and no uncontained campfires, recreational fires, or open fires for cooking. Exceptions to the latter include firing barbecue grills, hibachi grills, fire rings, and fireplaces. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul noted that the ban will be in effect until residents transition into adhering to the state’s annual ban on outdoor fires, which begins March 16.

“New Yorkers are facing increased wildfire risks due to the combination of dry conditions and strong winds,” Hochul said in a statement ahead of the Long Island fires’ containment, per Gothamist. “As we work tirelessly to combat the fires in Suffolk County, we must all do our part to prevent further damage. I have issued an immediate burn ban across Long Island, New York City, and parts of the Hudson Valley to protect our communities, and our state resources are fully mobilized to support fire suppression efforts.”

On March 8, the Suffolk County Fire Rescue and Emergency Services advised residents to “exercise caution” when handling possible ignition sources, including machinery, matches, and cigarettes.