If you’ve been keeping up with Netflix this year, you may have made note of the fact that the streamer has recently made a major push into the realm of holiday-themed rom-coms. New outings like Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen and Meet Me Next Christmas have made Netflix the premiere subscription for all things mistletoe and mirth while old classics continue to stack up on the site’s back catalog. One of the latest highly-anticipated Christmas films on the platform is Our Little Secret, starring Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding. The movie, set in the bustling metropolitan area of Atlanta, Georgia, was filmed mostly on location, with some help from a few well-placed soundstage interiors. Unlike many other films that disguise their ATL backdrop for another locale, Our Little Secret fully embraces its setting, and even makes several region-specific references within the script.

Our Little Secret premiered on Nov. 27 and instantly inspired droves of audiences with its delightful holiday aesthetic, themes of long-lost romance rekindled, and star players. Super-fans of the film may even find themselves trekking into the Atlanta area for more insight into the enticing holiday getaway, eager to engage in their own Winter Wonderland love story. If this sounds like you, we’ve got you covered with a comprehensive guide to the Big Peach. We’ll walk through the primary shooting location of Our Little Secret, while also outlining some of the best restaurants, tours and day trips for new and returning visitors alike. As a vibrant cultural epicenter, Atlanta is one of the best places in the contiguous United States to explore!

Atlanta, Georgia

Key Scenes: Numerous exterior and establishing shots meant to convey the beauty of Atlanta during the wintertime. Indoor shots were primarily done on soundstages in one of the Georgia state capital’s many film production lots. Many of these lots offer tours to visitors interested in the filmmaking process, so Our Little Secret can be explored inside and out.

Best Time to Visit: Though Our Little Secret showcases Atlanta as an idyllic winter wonderland, most visitors tend to agree that the spring months of March, April and May are the best time to drop in. This is primarily due to the region’s mild weather and variety of indoor and outdoor recreational options.

Transportation Options: Atlanta is known for its comprehensive MARTA Public Transit System, which reliably transports nearly 100,000 users per weekday. Those looking to get in their steps will also find the city is exceptionally walkable, while others looking to venture outside of town can rely on Ubers, cabs or a myriad of rental car facilities.

Though Our Little Secret has already become an instant hit on Netflix, the film is still far too new to have inspired a dedicated production tour in Atlanta. Still, the entertainment industry in the Big A is positively brimming with exciting activity, meaning movie buffs have their pick of the litter when it comes to official tours. These include The Walking Dead studios tour, the Stranger Things Upside Down tour and many others. Those interested in Our Little Secret exclusively are still welcome to traverse the city on a self-guided tour, however, and walk down the very streets that Avery and Logan encounter as they rekindle their broken bond. If you’re just happy to explore Atlanta at large without getting bogged down by the details of any one production, you can also embark upon the sightseeing trolley tour of the city or the cable car tour that runs above beautiful Stone Mountain.

Atlanta truly offers something special for visitors of all backgrounds. The city is rich with unique blends of culture and cuisine, which should have the foodie in your group scrambling to book as many reservations as possible. Much like Southern California, the Atlanta area touts its own wine country, where enjoyers of finely aged spirits can sample to their heart’s content. This, combined with the many luxury shopping centers and film and TV tours, makes Atlanta the perfect vacation spot for the whole family. If you’re looking to maximize your stay, consider stopping by Tyler Perry Studios for a tour, or see if you can spot an active production that’s looking for extras. Popping up in the background of the next smash-hit Netflix film would surely cement your memories of a successful vacation for decades to come.

Things To Do: As stated, Atlanta is full of exciting opportunities for visitors and locals alike to explore. The Georgia Aquarium and Atlanta Zoo are favorites, while the Atlanta History Center and Centennial Olympic Park are widely regarded as must-visit spots. If you’re in Atlanta for a girls’ trip, immortalize your experience with a visit to the Peach Museum for some provocative photo opportunities. Others looking for a more family-friendly excursion can check out Indoor Skydiving or the incredible Beltline Food, Street Art and History Tour.

Where To Eat: Atlanta is home to a wide array of incredible eateries, ranging from easy-access street food to high-end dining. If you’re not scared to blow a few stacks on a hearty meal, book a reservation at a trendy upscale restaurant like Nikolai’s Roof, The Americano or The Sun Dial. If you’re looking to save, or just can’t score a reservation that works for you, there are tons of local vendors available throughout the city that provide the blend of seafood, barbecue, and fried chicken that Atlanta is known for.

Where To Stay: Like restaurants, Atlanta offers an eclectic spread of hotel accommodations for those stopping by. If you’re looking to shell out for a 5-star suite, consider booking a room at the Waldorf Astoria or the Darwin Hotel. Others can find inexpensive rooms at chain venues like the Hyatt Regency, Hilton, or Embassy Suites. While a fancy hotel room might photograph well for the IG story, there’s so much to do within the city that you may find yourself spending very little time cooped up indoors. As long as you’re careful to book the right trip and accommodations for you and your group, your trip through Atlanta, Georgia is all but guaranteed to be a smashing success.