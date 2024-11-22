If you’ve spent any time watching Christmas-themed romantic comedies, you likely already have some idea of what to expect from the latest Netflix original film The Merry Gentlemen. The movie, which released on the streamer on Nov. 20, offers a fun and exciting look at the world of broadway dancing, stage production and a general reinvigoration of the Christmas spirit. With a specific focus on hunky male dancers flexing their yule-tide washboard abs, this story is sort of like what would happen if you put Magic Mike, The Nutcracker and any number of Hallmark originals in a snow globe. The Merry Gentlemen offers a number of stunning visual shots, both interior and exterior, and truly makes the world of small town America come to life for the streaming picture.

Since the holiday movie takes place mostly in a Christmas-friendly snow-capped locale, it may actually come as a surprise to learn that a majority of The Merry Gentlemen was shot right in sunny Santa Clarita, California. Some pick-up shots and exterior establishing scenes were taken in locales that include New York and Pennsylvania, though the interior scenes were completed on soundstages at Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch Backlot. The massive ranch, which has been home to numerous Disney and HBO productions over the years, houses the sets required to bring the Rhythm Room to life. So, let’s dive into the thriving filmmaking industry of Southern California, walk through some of the best places to visit during your next trip and see if we can outline a golden itinerary for your next Christmas adventure!

Santa Clarita, California

Key Scenes: Many interior shots showcasing the booming Rhythm Room nightclub and dance bar, which goes from a dilapidated shack to the most hopping place in town over the course of the film.

Best Time To Visit: With mild climates and a booming tourism industry, there’s never a bad time to explore Santa Clarita. Still, the area is at its hottest during August, and at its rainiest through November and March, so you may be well advised to plan a late spring/early summer trip for the best possible results.

Transportation Options: Southern California is known to have some of the most oppressive traffic in the entire United States. Unfortunately, this means fighting against bumper-to-bumper commuters when traveling via taxi, Uber or rental car. Still, the area is not known for its comprehensive public transportation, so your best bet is to carefully plan travel times and tough out the traffic when necessary.

Whether you’re a massive fan of The Merry Gentlemen or any number of other Netflix outings, you’re certain to find plenty to love in Santa Clarita. The area, located just North of downtown Los Angeles, is a central hub for many film and television productions, including NCIS, Justified, Saving Mr. Banks, Star Trek: Picard and of course The Santa Clarita Diet. As such, you can take your pick of any number of official studio tours, production location photo opportunities, and perhaps even get a chance to appear as a background actor in an active production. Even if you’re not a film buff, the area has a thriving tourism industry rife with day trips and other exciting activities.

Those traveling with their family should be sure to check out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Santa Clarita, while others looking to explore the nightlife of SoCal can venture just a few short miles into the heart of Los Angeles. There are even helicopter tours available for those looking to truly take in all that the LA area has to offer. If you’re looking to escape from the hustle and bustle of the big city, Santa Clarita is uniquely situated beyond the usual nightmare traffic of Hollywood, allowing you to sneak off to the Gentle Barn or the Placerita Canyon Nature Center. Needless to say, the area is also home to a wide array of upscale restaurants, bars, and wineries, so be sure to round out your trip with a few memorable meals!

Things To Do: Depending on when you choose to visit, there are a wide array of revolving events to explore in the Santa Clarita area. Be sure to check for any big concerts, live performances or active film productions before booking your trip, to make the most out of your experience in the lively Hollywood locale. As stated, some evergreen activities include nature hikes, theme parks and the many different studio tours offered on lots for Warner Brothers, Netflix and Disney. You can also add iconic spots like the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Griffith Observatory to your vacation bucket list, along with any number of historic theaters.

Where To Eat: Southern California has a number of thriving cultures in its orbit, offering tons of adventurous flavor profiles and regional cuisines. Those looking for a guaranteed hit should consider scoring a table at the Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill, Piccola Trattoria or Newhall Refinery, while others looking for a refreshing drink should be sure to check out the Lazy Dog Bar or Pulchella Winery. For a quick lunch, keep an eye out for street vendors, as they often have the best local food items you’ll ever try, infused with a powerful blend of traditional recipes and crowd-pleasing favorites.

Where To Stay: Unfortunately, one of the few drawbacks of Santa Clarita is the expensive nature of the stay. The greater Los Angeles area is known to cost quite a pretty penny, especially in regard to things like hotel accommodations and gasoline. While there are plenty of chain hotels such as the Hyatt, Hilton, and Holiday Inn, it’s best to shop around a bit and maximize travel rewards to get the most affordable stay. If money’s not an object, try living large in hotels such as the Hotel Lexen Newhall, Sweet Dreams B&B or The Aster. There are also tons of luxurious Airbnb listings for the Santa Clarita suburbs, though they are obviously subject to change based on availability.