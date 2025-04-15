If you’re one of the more than 200 million active gamers who frequent “Minecraft,” you may have found yourself jumping for joy when you learned that the hit sandbox game was getting its own film adaptation. Now that “A Minecraft Movie” has finally landed in theaters everywhere, fans are going wild, to the tune of over $200 million at the box office. While a large part of this excitement stems from existing interest in the IP, it cannot be denied that the film offers some truly stunning visuals, which manage to bring the blocky aesthetic of the video game to the big screen in a faithful yet dynamic presentation. Many fans may be wondering where “A Minecraft Movie” was shot, in order to understand exactly how this hyper-stylized look was achieved.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive look into filming locations, and a travel guide outlining how you can visit the stunning world of “Minecraft” yourself. For major film buffs, it should come as no surprise that much of the film was captured in and around scenic Auckland, New Zealand. Additional units shot across multiple provinces in Canada, including beautiful British Columbia. Whether you’ve been meaning to scratch these idyllic vacation spots off your bucket list, or just needed an excuse to don your diamond pickaxe for an international adventure, now is the perfect time to begin building your itinerary for your next scenic visit.

Aukland, New Zealand

Key Scenes: Auckland boasts the largest population in the island nation, and is home to more than 1.7 million full-time residents. In the film, the city’s rolling green hills and sparkling waters are given a geometric makeover, and flattened into an almost 2-D landscape in order to fit the blocky dynamic of the “Minecraft” game. Scenes shot in the City of Sails include those where Jack Black’s Steve takes his guests on a tour of the beautiful island, and showcases the creations of his villager kin.

Best Time to Visit: While there’s truly no bad time to visit New Zealand, first-time visitors are always encouraged to explore the area during the shoulder seasons of autumn and spring. These seasons offer mild weather, sparse crowds, and plenty of outdoor activities to explore. Once you’ve found your footing in the area you can always return for seasonal specials like snowboarding, skiing, and wake surfing. Just be sure to remember that the Southern Hemisphere’s seasons are flipped from those in the Northern Hemisphere, so New Zealand’s summer months take place from December through February.

Transportation Options: Like many major cities, Auckland will offer plenty of public transportation options for visitors and full-time citizens alike. While these means of travel are ideal for those looking to stay within the downtown area, you may need to rely on rideshare drivers or rental vehicles to go off the beaten path. Luckily, many of the major tourist attractions in New Zealand are lead by agencies and local guides that provide transportation as part of your package, so you won’t be stranded if you plan your itinerary carefully.

Since “A Minecraft Movie” is a certifiable blockbuster, it’s sure to drive more attention, more eyes and more tourism to the Auckland area. It makes sense to assume that a production tour will kick off in the near future, so be sure to double check for one after you land in the Kiwi nation. For now, visitors are free to explore the area on a self-guided experience, and unlock the beauty of the island through excursions, sightseeing tours, and other private ventures. While you’re visiting, be sure to keep an eye out for some other iconic filming locations, since New Zealand is home to productions for “Alien: Covenant,” “Mission: Impossible Fallout,” “King Kong,” “Avatar” and the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Things to Do: Even if you have little interest in film locations, you’ll find that New Zealand is home to plenty of exciting activities to tantalize visitors of all stripes. Hiking, high end shopping, and idyllic beaches make for an ideal day of relaxation on the island, while museums, monuments and other photo opportunities are present to help you squeeze the most out of your trip. First-time visitors are always encouraged to explore Sky Tower, the Auckland Zoo and the Auckland Museum. Excursions beyond the city include a trip to Mount Eden, which is billed as the highest volcanic peak in the area. If you don’t mind driving for a few hours, or taking ferries or planes, you can navigate the full length of New Zealand in under a day. This means that you’re never far from the island nation’s other exciting sightseeing opportunities like The Wai-O-Tapu Thermal Wonderland, redwood forests and whale watching in the scenic Milford Sound.

Where to Eat: Visitors checking out Auckland for the first time should be sure to try out some of the locally sourced cuisine from the gorgeous locale, including fresh caught seafood, Māori lamb dishes, and a favorite frozen dessert that locals call hokey pokey. Some of Auckland’s finest eateries include Sails Restaurant, Baduzzi and Tony’s Steak & Seafood Restaurant. If you have trouble scoring a reservation at any of these joints, you can always rely on the thriving downtown area to provide you with plenty of options. Plus, you just might find a few blocky farm creatures running loose on the greenery, which would be perfect for a quick bite to keep your energy up.

Where to Stay: Unfortunately, one of the most difficult parts of securing a New Zealand itinerary is finding an affordable hotel. The cat is firmly out of the bag when it comes to the beauty and majesty of this exotic locale, and most major hotel chains know that they can charge exorbitant prices for overnight accommodation. Luckily, Auckland is one of the more affordable cities to stay in New Zealand, with hotels such as So/ Auckland, the Abstract Hotel and Cordis, Auckland by Langham Hospitality being a few of our favorites. As you can imagine, the scenic destination also has quite a few Airbnb rentals listed at any given time, which will allow you and your travel companions to experience the beauty of nature away from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Where Else Did They Film ‘A Minecraft Movie’?

(Samuel Charron/Unsplash)

While principal photography for “A Minecraft Movie” took place in New Zealand, some portions of the film were shot all the way across the globe in North America. With production sets in Vancouver, Calgary and Montréal, the film’s production spanned the entire length of Canada. We don’t know much about the specific scenes shot in these Western locales, though much of the new movie sees its leading cast standing before a green screen. Therefore, it’s possible that these Canadian locations were simply used to shoot material over a series of soundstages. Having said that, there are a wide variety of incredible sights, sounds and activities in each of these three cities, making them ideal for a Northern getaway all their own.

Things to Do in Vancouver: Vancouver is a thriving, vibrant city on the West Coast of Canada, presenting a wide array of opportunities for visitors and full time residents to explore. Bicycle tours, pub crawls, and whale watching are all recommended activities for tourists checking out VanCity, as well as Stanley Park, the Vancouver Aquarium, and the Museum of Anthropology. Since this city is right on the water, it makes for easy access to fresh seafood, boating and other aquatic activities. Be sure to take advantage of your time in Vancouver by exploring the lively downtown area.

Things to Do in Calgary: Just a short 10-15 hour drive away from the coast, Calgary is a whole other world than Vancouver, and offers a completely different vacation experience. Outdoorsmen in your crew can check out the rugged countryside on an ATV, or explore the wide open majesty of Banff National Park unimpeded by the noise and light pollution of a major city. Those looking to stay within the metropolitan area can also find plenty to enjoy, with a trip to the Heritage Park Historical Village, The Calgary Zoo, or the National Music Centre at Studio Bell. Another can’t-miss expedition just outside of Calgary is the Day of Dinosaurs and Hoodoos tour, which offers tourists an opportunity to explore a vast network of geological wonders and dinosaur fossil excavation sites. Just be sure to avoid any dark caves, as creepers and skeletons could be lurking around the corner.

Things to Do in Montréal: Finally we have Montréal, a full 36-hour drive away from Calgary. This city, which nears the East Coast of Canada, and borders portions of upstate New York and New England, also offers a completely different visitation experience than either of the previously mentioned Canadian getaways. Visitors will find that Montréal is loaded with exciting opportunities such as safaris, food and drink tours and historic architecture, allowing you to cook up an itinerary that appeals to your specific desires. Zipline across the Old Port of Montréal, visit the historic Notre-Dame Basilica, or book a day trip to Niagara Falls (which is located roughly six hours outside of city limits). One of the most fascinating discoveries for “Minecraft” super-fans will be the Underground City, a subterranean pedestrian network that spans 20 miles of tunnels underneath urban Montréal. This hidden gem is loaded with shopping, photo opportunities, and other underground discoveries to marvel at, making it perfect for the explorer who loves to mine, craft, and discover new worlds.