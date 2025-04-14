It’s likely that some of the most seasoned travelers have accidentally mispronounced Marriott’s name.

The pronunciation of the large hotels and resorts conglomerate has long been debated. However, back in 2022, Marriott family member Debbie Marriott Harrison made it clear how the international hotel name is said. In a short clip she appeared in on The Points Guy’s TikTok account, Marriott is pronounced “marry-it,” not “marry-ott” as many may have settled on.

Harrison suggested rhyming the correct pronunciation with “chariot,” “carry it,” and other similar-sounding words and phrases.

Is “Marry-It” A Common Way To Pronounce Marriott?

Based on the clip’s comments, no. Several TikTok users were surprised to learn that people said “marry-ott.” However, many commenters noted that they’d been saying the hotel brand’s name incorrectly. Even people claiming to have worked for the company for years said they’d mispronounced the brand’s name based on Harrison’s information. Others were surprised by the correct pronunciation altogether.

“I’ve never heard anyone pronounce it correctly,” one commenter stated, adding a crying laughing emoji.

“We mispronounce it because that’s how they pronounce it in commercials, when you call customer service, and when you check in at the front desk,” one person argued. ” [I’ve] worked here for 10 years [and have] answered thousands of calls. Everyone I know says it incorrectly,” added another.

One TikTok user made a valid point in the comments explaining why some say “marry-ott” instead of “marry-it.” The commenter noted that all of Harrison’s examples ended in one “T.” Meanwhile, the name Marriott ends in two T’s.

“People say it ‘Mary-OTT’ because you chose to spell it with two T’s like boycott or watt lol,” they argued.

For the record, on Marriott Bonvoy‘s Instagram page, numerous clips include people saying the name with the correctly. See an example below.