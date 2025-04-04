Marriott Bonvoy has been named the official hotel partner of Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour. Marriott Bonvoy launched an extraordinary sweepstakes where five lucky winners will receive the ultimate fan experience. The “Bring Your Beyhive” package allows winners to bring five friends to experience the Cowboy Carter Tour in one of five major cities.

Prize locations span New York, London, Paris, Houston, and Atlanta. This comprehensive prize includes air travel, four-day/three-night hotel accommodations, concert tickets, and pre-concert glam sessions. “The Cowboy Carter Tour is more than a concert — it’s a cultural moment, and we’re thrilled to give our members and Beyoncé’s fans exclusive access to be part of it,” says Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Marriott International.

One-Point Moments Program And Additional Concert Packages

Perhaps the most innovative opportunity comes through Marriott Bonvoy’s “1-Point Drops” program. The feature allows members to redeem just a single Marriott Bonvoy point for concert experiences. Marriott Bonvoy will launch 11 installments of its 1-Point Drops program for the Los Angeles and London shows. These highly coveted opportunities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The first drop will go live on April 7, at noon ET for the April 28 Los Angeles show.

For those who miss out on the grand prize, Marriott Bonvoy is offering “Where Can We Take You?” concert packages, which include two tickets and a welcome gift for select cities such as Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Houston, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. These packages do not include flights or accommodations.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments will auction experience packages that members can bid on with points.

Immersive Marriott Hotel And Cowboy Carter Experiences

Going beyond concert tickets, participating Marriott hotels will transform their lobbies into Cowboy Carter celebrations. They will feature Beyoncé-inspired installations, photo opportunities, live music, and special pre- and post-show parties. These immersive experiences allow fans to extend their concert excitement before and after the shows.

“This partnership goes beyond providing a place to stay — we have designed fun ways for Marriott Bonvoy’s Beyoncé fans to immerse in shared experiences with friends and loved ones, and to enjoy more of the Cowboy Carter tour, beyond the show,” Roe explains.

The sweepstakes is now open, with entry period close dates varying by concert location. Fans can enter at the official Marriott Bonvoy Cowboy Carter Tour website. Marriott Bonvoy encourages members to follow its social media channels for updates on future 1-Point Drop dates and additional opportunities.