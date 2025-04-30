If you’re a fan of political thrillers, you may have already seen 2024’s “Conclave.” The film, which stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, centers on a fictional conspiracy uncovered by a group of Catholic Cardinals as they work to elect a new pope, following the untimely death of the sitting religious figurehead. Obviously, the recent passing of Pope Francis has led to spike in interest for the film, inspiring many new and returning fans to check out “Conclave” on Amazon Prime Video.

Whether you’re a massive fan of the film, a devout Christian, or just interested in international travel, you may be curious about the production locations for “Conclave.” If so, you’d likely be pleased to know that the entire film was shot in and around Rome, Italy, where the pope’s working headquarters and home are located. Those looking to visit Rome should be sure to read ahead, as we’ll be outlining some key filming locations for “Conclave,” as well as a few excellent restaurants, excursions and tourist attractions you won’t want to miss. Before long, you could find yourself living the Italian dream, eating a gelato inside of the coliseum.

See How The Pope Lives In Beautiful Rome, Italy

Key Scenes: As stated, the entirety of “Conclave” was filmed in and around Rome. The city, which serves as the capital of Italy, also houses Vatican City, which is technically its own micro-nation. If you’re familiar with Christian tradition, you’re likely already aware that the Vatican serves as the home and headquarters of any sitting pope, as well as the entire governance of his papacy. In the film, a team of high-ranking religious officials from the Vatican are tasked with creating a conclave to elect a new pope, sparking a series of discoveries which uncover a massive conspiracy.

Best Time to Visit: While there’s no bad time to visit Rome, first-time tourists are generally advised to check the Italian locale out during the mid-spring. The months of April through June offer the mildest weather, blooming flowers and access to plenty of outdoor events, making it an ideal time to see some of the ancient city’s greatest highlights. If you don’t mind a slight chill, you can also explore Rome during the fall, when the fresh wine harvest begins, and the first batches of local spirits are uncorked for the year.

Transportation Options: Like many major European cities, Rome boasts a fairly comprehensive public transit system. Those looking to navigate the city should be able to get by using buses, trams, taxis and suburban trains. Others may find that the streets of Rome are designed to make walking to and from major destinations a breeze, in stark contrast to most city layouts in the United States. Vespa scooters are also a staple in the city, available to rent at a number of outlets downtown. If you really need to skip town, and explore some of the sights beyond Rome, you can always hail a cab, order from a rideshare app or rent a vehicle, depending on your needs.

The settings of “Conclave” are largely practical, and captured without the aid of green screens, soundstages or visual effects. While it may be stunning to some viewers, nearly all of the shots in the film were captured in and around the actual Vatican City. Outdoor shots showcase the impeccable classical architecture and the stone arches found throughout the city, while indoor spreads allow plenty of space for the gorgeous art, sculptures and stained glass creations commonly associated with the high-ranking papacy. Unfortunately, there are no official production tours dedicated to the film at this time – though there are numerous options for those looking to tour the Vatican, offering up-close and personal experiences with St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel and much of the pope’s working space. At the time of this writing, Rome is still undergoing a nine-day mourning period known as the Novemdiales. Those who make the pilgrimage to the city during this event will be sure to see a number of traditional performances, ceremonial events and large crowds gathered in the streets.

Things to Do: When you’re not attending a pope’s funeral, you’ll find that there are plenty of more upbeat opportunities in Rome that you can explore. Must-see outings include the historic Coliseum, the Trevi Fountain and the winding network of catacombs and crypts under the city. Visitors are encouraged to get the full Roman experience by taking a cooking class or a local vineyard tour, in order to engage with the fragrances, flavors and trademarks of the boot-shaped nation. If you don’t mind heading out of the city, be sure to explore the beauty of Pompeii, or take a boat tour down the Amalfi Coast to Positano. It may sound a bit baroque to travel all the way to Rome just to see a waterpark, but don’t sleep on Zoomarine either. The park is home to cooling springs, winding waterslides and enough gelato and shaved ice to keep you satisfied all summer long.

Where to Eat: If there’s one golden rule to keep in mind while venturing across the Italian countryside, it’s this: always travel on an empty stomach. Italy is lauded for its spectacular cuisine, leaving you with many delightful culinary experiences to choose from during your stay. Consider stopping at a number of local pizza joints throughout your day to enjoy an authentic slice of Neapolitan style pizza or taking a cooking class to forge your own pasta with instruction from a seasoned Italian chef. When you’re ready to enjoy a sit-down restaurant, try scoring a reservation at a few local staples like Romoletto, Il Bacaro or the Michelin star-rated Grappolo d’Oro. Wherever you wind up, it’ll be hard to go wrong in Rome – so long as you adhere to some of the strict eating and drinking conventions that the Italian locals swear by.

Where to Stay: As you can likely imagine, there are plenty of centrally-located hotels right in the heart of Rome that give you premiere access to the city’s finest features. A few of our favorites include Nord Nuova Roma, Hotel Artemide and Hotel Amalfi. So long as you book your stay carefully, and with some advanced notice, you may find that hotels in the region are fairly inexpensive, allowing you to put your cash to better use, like wine tasting, ferries across the Mediterranean Sea and front-row seats to the Conclave’s new pope elections.