Stepping into The Oasis on Carnival Tuesday was like slipping into a dream amid the exhilarating bliss of Trinidad Carnival. As someone experiencing Trinidad Carnival for the first time—despite both my parents being Trinidadian—I felt instantly connected to my roots through this unique, luxury experience.

Created by visionary partners Tenille Clarke of Chambers Media Solutions and Industry 360, along with esteemed events curator Krista Clarke, The Oasis is an intimate activation designed to weave luxury, wellness, and entertainment seamlessly together. Upon arrival, the thoughtful touches began immediately. I was handed a refreshing cold towel, a welcomed relief from the Trinidadian heat. Soon after, I found myself at the cocktail bar, enjoying smooth cocktails that perfectly complemented the tropical ambiance.

“The Oasis was born from a shared vision to offer masqueraders a luxurious and immersive retreat,” explained Tenille Clarke. “Krista and I wanted to cater to the needs of ‘experience enthusiasts’ in the Carnival space.” Clarke emphasized that “its unique role lies in elevating the Carnival experience by blending relaxation with revelry, ensuring attendees enjoy the thrill of the road and the serenity of a well-deserved pause.”

Photo Credit: Chamber Media Solutions

Indulgent Wellness And Relaxation

At the heart of The Oasis was the spa-like atmosphere featuring massage tables managed by Brown Sugar Babe. My massage featured the delightful Julie Mango Body Oil from the Trinidadian founder Maekaeda Gibbons. The divine scent lingered throughout the day, adding an extra layer of sensory pleasure to my Carnival experience.

Reflecting on the partnership with Brown Sugar Babe, Clarke shared, “The partnership enhances The Oasis by adding elements of wellness, self-care, and relaxation through their expertise in massage therapy. Their presence ensures carnival-goers can indulge in full-body massages, helping them recover from the physical toll of Trinidad Carnival. This collaboration enriches the overall rest-stop experience by blending relaxation and rejuvenation, providing a holistic offering for guests to enjoy during their Carnival festivities.”

Another highlight of my experience was meeting soca royalty, Machel Montano, at The Oasis. His warm presence embodied the vibrant and welcoming spirit of Trinidad Carnival, making my day even more memorable.

Beyond the massages and celebrity appearances, luxury amenities invited guests to relax fully, including delicious bites, 360 photography options, a cooling pool, and even on-site vendors offering hair and makeup touch-ups—all set in an exclusive location.

Photo Credit: Chamber Media Solutions

Why Every Traveler Should Visit The Oasis

For future travelers considering Trinidad Carnival, The Oasis is a must-visit destination. It offers an unparalleled blend of luxury, local culture, and rejuvenation, suitable for both seasoned Carnival enthusiasts and first-timers alike. It’s a perfect place to enjoy moments of calm amidst Carnival excitement, creating lasting memories that you’ll cherish long after your trip.

Looking forward, The Oasis founders envision expanding the concept to other events and locations. “However, any expansion will be carefully considered to maintain the brand’s quality-assured standards and the uncompromising core experience of luxury, wellness, sustainability, and self-care,” shared Tenille Clarke.

My time at The Oasis was more than just luxurious—it deeply enriched my connection to Trinidad’s vibrant culture and my heritage. It provided the perfect balance of indulgence and authenticity, making my first Carnival unforgettable and leaving me eagerly awaiting my return.