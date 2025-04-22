Following the death of Pope Francis, Christians from all over the world will flock to Vatican City, a country surrounded by Rome, Italy.

Vatican City is a city-state, the world’s smallest country, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The independent nation is ruled by the pope as a monarch and has its own government. Regarding size, it’s just over 100 acres (some say 120 acres) – roughly making it one-eighth the size of New York City’s Central Park (843 acres). Most notably, Vatican City is the religious, central hub of the Catholic Church and where the pope resides. The Christian denomination, the religion’s largest, has over 1.3 million members worldwide.

Vatican City was officially established in 1929. According to a local tour operator, the city-state welcomes 5 million visitors annually. The small country includes St. Peter’s Basilica, the Sistine Chapel, and the Vatican Museums.

The Vatican’s leader, the pope, may also be referred to as “Supreme Pontiff.” His role also includes being the Bishop of Rome.

When And Where Did Pope Francis Die?

Pope Francis died April 21 (Easter Monday 2025) at 7:35 a.m. local time in Vatican City, according to Vatican Camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell. The Catholic Church leader was 88 and served a 12-year papacy. His time heading the Catholic Church came after Pope Benedict XVI’s resignation in 2013.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis was the 266th pope of the Catholic Church. He was the Christian denomination’s first leader from Latin America, and he picked his papal name, “Francis,” in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.

“The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the Father’s house. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” said Farrell in the announcement of the pope’s death, according to the Associated Press. “He [Francis] taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized.”

The day before Pope Francis’ death was Easter Sunday 2025. After greeting tens of thousands of church attendees, the leader met with United States Vice President J.D. Vance later in the day. Shortly before his death, Pope Francis was openly critical of the treatment of immigrants under the Trump administration. He voiced concerns about the wellness of vulnerable “migrants and refugees” in a February open letter addressed to U.S. Catholic bishops.

Will The Pope Be Buried In Vatican City?

Pope Francis suffered from lung issues and spent 38 days hospitalized this year, beginning February 14. Details surrounding his cause of death have yet to be shared. His body will be laid out for three days at St. Peter’s Basilica so the public can pay its respects. His final resting place will be Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major (The Church of Santa Maria Maggiore).

A pope’s funeral usually takes place four to six days after their death. Electing and appointing a new pope consists of an ancient Catholic series of steps, including a conclave of cardinals voting on the next pope.