The Trump administration is gearing up to implement a new travel ban that could impact international travel to the United States. This move, reminiscent of the controversial bans from President Trump’s first term, is poised to affect citizens from several countries and reshape U.S. immigration policy.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats.” This order set the stage for the upcoming travel restrictions, giving key administration officials a 60-day deadline to identify countries posing potential threats to national security.

The Red List

According to reports from The New York Times and Reuters, the administration is working on finalizing a “red list” of countries whose citizens would be barred from entering the United States. While the White House has not officially confirmed the list, sources familiar with the draft proposal have revealed some of the countries likely to be affected. The proposed red list may include many nations targeted by Trump’s previous travel bans. These countries are:

Sudan Venezuela Somalia Syria Yemen Iran Libya Cuba North Korea

In addition to these, the administration is considering adding Afghanistan and Pakistan to the list.

Tiered Approach

The new ban introduces a tiered system for assessing countries. This system consists of three levels: Red, Orange, and Yellow. Countries designated as Red would face a complete travel ban, prohibiting their citizens from entering the United States.

Those classified as Orange would have limited access to the U.S., suggesting some restrictions but not a full ban. Finally, countries in the Yellow category would receive a 60-day window to address any “deficiencies” in their vetting or security procedures before potentially facing more severe restrictions.

Potential Impact Of Trump’s New Travel Ban

The proposed travel ban could have far-reaching consequences for both international travelers and American citizens. Zane Kerby, CEO of the American Society of Travel Advisors, shared with Travel Weekly that such bans may “constrain legitimate business and discourage friendly foreign visitors.”

He also notes the risk of retaliation from targeted countries and their allies, which could complicate international relations. For American travelers, there’s a potential for increased harassment when visiting countries targeted by the ban. This reciprocal effect could strain diplomatic ties and create challenges for U.S. citizens abroad.

While details of the ban are still emerging, the Trump administration maintains that no final decisions have been made. A White House official told USA Today, “No decisions regarding possible travel bans have been made, and anyone claiming otherwise does not know what they are talking about.”