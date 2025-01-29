Google has announced plans to update the names of two major geographical landmarks on its Maps platform for users in the United States. The tech giant will rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” and revert the name of North America’s highest peak, Denali, back to “Mount McKinley.” These changes come in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on his first day in office.

The Executive Order

President Trump’s executive order, signed on Inauguration Day, mandated these name changes as part of his “America First” agenda. The order cited the need to “honor American greatness” and “affirm the central importance of these landmarks to the Nation.” While the president has the authority to change federal geographical names within the country, the decision has ignited mixed reactions from politicians, Indigenous groups, and the general public.

Google has stated that it will comply with the executive order once the changes are reflected in official government sources. The company explained its position in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter). “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

The tech giant further clarified that it relies on the U.S. Geological Survey’s Geographic Names Information System (GNIS) database to determine the official names of geographical features. Once these changes are up to date in the GNIS, Google has promised to “update Google Maps in the U.S. quickly to show Mount McKinley and Gulf of America.”

What This Means For Google Maps Users

These changes will be significant for users of Google Maps in the United States. The body of water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico, and Cuba, known for centuries as the Gulf of Mexico, will appear as the “Gulf of America.”

Similarly, Denali, the name used by Alaska Natives for thousands of years and officially recognized by the federal government since 2015, will revert to “Mount McKinley” on the platform.

However, Google has stressed that users outside the United States will continue to see both names. The company will maintain its practice of displaying locally recognized names alongside internationally recognized ones for disputed or renamed locations.

Controversy And Backlash

The decision has not been without its critics. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski expressed strong disagreement with the change. Murkowski stated on X: “Our nation’s tallest mountain, which has been called Denali for thousands of years, must continue to be known by the rightful name bestowed by Alaska’s Koyukon Athabascans, who have stewarded the land since time immemorial.”

Indigenous groups have also voiced their concerns. They view the renaming of Denali as an erasure of their cultural heritage and a step backward in the recognition of Native American history and rights.

Environmental groups and international relations experts have also questioned the wisdom of renaming the Gulf of Mexico. These groups cite potential diplomatic tensions with neighboring countries and the name’s historical significance.