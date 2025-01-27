The United States Air Force has temporarily removed lessons about the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs) from its basic training curriculum. This decision comes after President Donald Trump’s recent executive order to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs within the federal government.

The Tuskegee Airmen, a group of African American military pilots who fought in World War II, and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), female aviators who played a crucial role in the war effort, have long been celebrated for their groundbreaking contributions to American military history. These groups overcame significant barriers of race and genderto serve their country with distinction.

The Tuskegee Airmen, in particular, are renowned for their exceptional combat record, completing over 1,500 missions and earning numerous honors, including the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007. The WASPs, while not initially recognized as military personnel, were instrumental in ferrying aircraft and freeing up male pilots for combat duties.

The Executive Order And Its Impact

President Trump’s executive order, signed shortly after his inauguration on January 20, 2025, aims to “end DEI inside the federal government,” according to administration officials. This sweeping directive has led to reviewing and removing various DEI-related materials across federal agencies, including the Air Force’s training curriculum.

Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, Air Education, and Training Command commander, clarified these actions in a statement to CBS News. Robinson said that while the block of instruction containing these historical lessons is being revised, “no curriculum or content highlighting the honor and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen or Women Air Force Service Pilots has been removed from Basic Military Training.”

He emphasized that the revision focuses on aligning the curriculum with the president’s executive action while still preserving the “documented historic legacy and decorated valor” of these units.

Controversy And Backlash Over U.S. Air Force Curriculum Changes

Even temporarily, removing these lessons has drawn criticism from various quarters. Some advocacy groups are worried about losing this important chapter in American military history. One such group is the Tuskegee Airmen Inc., which is committed to maintaining the legacy of the airmen.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Tuskegee Airmen Inc. argued that the content of these courses “does not promote one category of service member or citizen over another” but rather represents “a part of American military history that all service members should be made aware of.”