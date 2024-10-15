A viral video recently captured several men attempting to subdue an allegedly violent man who had an altercation with his female travel companion.

The incident happened on October 2 on American Airlines Flight AA 310 from Miami to Charlotte. Journalist Arjun Singh posted footage from the chaotic incident on X. The Epoch Times reporter claimed a man in first class had “entered an altercation with the lady next to him.”

Expletives flew as men stood over the man who allegedly fought with his female seatmate. One of the defenders sternly and angrily yelled into the guy’s face. They said, “You get you’re f**king hands off of her right now! … You touch her again and you’re getting f**king arrested, a**hole!”

It appears five men stepped up to intervene. Three leaned in directly toward the man at the center of the drama. Meanwhile, two others flanked the scene in the aisle or toward the other side of the plane.

The seatmates loudly argued after the flyers who intervened had dispersed. The female flyer denied assaulting the man. She claimed that she only put her hand over his mouth. Meanwhile, her aggravated male counterpart said she slapped him.

In a follow-up post, the Charolotte-Mecklenburg police were on the plane seeking witnesses. Singh noted that the flight landed early.

How Did American Airlines Respond?

In the initial video, the cabin crew monitors the men’s situation as it unfolds. In Singh’s replies, American Airlines issued a brief response. They said, “Our first priority is the safety of the crew and our customers, and we take these matters very seriously.”

“Two customers traveling together were engaged in an altercation aboard American Airlines Flight 310, with service from Miami (MIA) to Charlotte (CLT) on Oct. 2. Local law enforcement responded and escorted the customers from the CLT airport,” a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to the New York Post. “We do not tolerate violence, and we thank our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation.”